Opawica Explorations Intersects Visible Gold at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Share this article

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals in the Abitibi Gold Belt is providing an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property (‘Bazooka’).

Opawica has intersected a broad 76-meter mineralized zone, starting at a depth of 285 meters and extending to 361 meters, at the contact with a graphitic horizon. The interval includes visible gold, with consistent occurrences of arsenopyrite, fuchsite, and quartz veining throughout.

Visible gold was observed in drill hole OP-25-33 at a depth of 348.5 metres. (see below).

The Company has completed ten diamond drill holes for a total of 2000 meters of drilling and submitted 610 core samples for assays. Of the ten drill holes completed, our team successfully intersected the Cadillac-Larder Fault multiple times, revealing promising mineralization that enhances our understanding of local mineralization patterns. The Cadillac-Larder Lake fault is a major structural element in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, known for its rich and its historical significance in mining.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica, stated: “To date, the drilling has progressed extremely well. It is encouraging to encounter visible gold at such an early stage of our program. Over 2,000 metres of core have now been sent for assays, with multiple thick intercepts up to 76 meters in length. The Opawica team anticipates providing further updates soon and looks forward to receiving the final assay results.”

The Bazooka property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi subprovince in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac subprovince south of the fault.

Gold mineralization on the property is hosted within the Main Zone, a mixed sequence of strongly altered quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists derived from sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, with an estimated true width of up to 60 metres.

The break/fault zone lies at the base and is marked by a strongly graphitic fault with an estimated true width of up to two metres. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.

Structures and hydrothermal pathways were interpreted using the co-occurrence of selected exploration criteria in drill hole data. Interpreted prospective panels trend generally east-west with a steep dip to the north. They are constrained within the northern and southern borders of the Cadillac shear zone, a 150-metre-wide corridor of highly carbonate-chlorite-talc altered and schistosed ultramafic units, which form a Z-shape asymmetric drag fold in the area of the Bazooka historic mine.

Mr.Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng.,Opawica’s geologist is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company’s management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 236-878-4938

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company’s exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances as required by applicable law.

Share this article