Opawica Hits Visible Gold in New Yvan Zone on The Arrowhead Property

Share this article

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”) is pleased to provide an update on the Arrowhead Property in Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

Highlights include:

Discovery of a possible new extension on the eastern portion of the Arrowhead Property

Visible gold seen in the drill core of the new eastern zone is known as the Yvan Zone

Eastern zone hosts new geological information which is not represented at surface

Company president and chief executive officer Blake Morgan commented, “Drilling is progressing extremely well on our Arrowhead Property. With several visually exciting holes drilled, the team is looking forward to receiving the assay results. This new Yvan Zone has been a high priority to the Opawica geologists, and we are thrilled to not only have drilled a small portion of it, but to have hit visible gold, adding to our new potential extension theory.”

In 2016, the Company collected a total of 36 rock outcrop samples over the entire property to cover the outcropping felsic volcanics. These samples were analysed for multi elements, whole rock oxides and rare earth elements to determine the geochemical alteration and element content. The objective of the rock outcrop geochemistry survey was to delineate favourable zones for gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

Several type geological geochemistry indexes of the chemistry were generated, these included, PER-GH index, Ishikawa index, Sericite index, Chlorite index Spitz-Darling index, Alkali index, and CCPI (Chlorite Carbonate Pyrite Index). A summary of these indexes is present in Figure 1. Figure 1 visually illustrates four areas of interest. There are three areas on the western part of the property, where the much of the historical drill and current drill program is currently being undertaken, and one the area on the eastern side representing a new exploration target.

As a direct result of the 2016 rock analyses, the Company permitted and drilled two holes into the alteration index anomalies on the east side of the property. Holes AR-22-11 and AR-22-12 both have dip of 50⁰ at 175⁰ Az and depth of 447m and 468m respectively.

A preliminary review of the hole AR22-12 at 375m indicates the presence of a quartz vein structure ~ 3x2cm thick with a bleb of chalcopyrite and trace visible gold (Figure 2 below – the Yvan Zone). The gold occurs in Rhyolite- Felsic volcanic rock which is massive in appearance with weak/discrete foliation 70⁰ core access. The mineralization recognized in the core may represent an unknown extension for the known mineralization on the western part of the Arrowhead property.

Figure 1 – Rock Geochemistry Map

Figure 2 – New Zone Core Sample

The Arrowhead project is mainly covered by the metavolcanites of the Blake River Group. Strata are oriented east-west and present a subvertical dip. Volcanic and sedimentary rocks form a series of east-west-trending, steeply dipping monoclinal panels. The sequences are separated by longitudinal contacts parallel to the lithologies. In the southern part of Joannes township, the Cadillac Fault runs along an east-west axis over a lateral distance of about 150 kilometres. In the province of Quebec, more than 40 gold deposits that have produced over 60 million ounces of gold in the past hundred years and are associated with this major structure and its subsidiary faults. *

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. * The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company’s management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company’s exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Share this article