Opawica Identifies 20 High Priority Drill Targets on its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”) is pleased to announce that is has identified high-priority drill targets at its Bazooka Property (“Bazooka”) in the Abitibi Gold Belt using the advanced artificial intelligence services of ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd (“Goldspot”). Specifically, GoldSpot and Opawica identified gold targets using a “Smart Targeting” approach, which leverages AI-driven methods along with 2021 and 2022 drilling and downhole Televiewer data.

The 20 drill targets identified at Bazooka total approximately 10,000 meters of drilling data. Using the Televiewer data the Company was able to identify four possible mineralized vein and schistosity structures that are striking northeast, west northwest, southwest and north-northwest. This resulted in the identification of two main families of mineralized veins, Family A and Family B. Family A veins predominantly strike at N042º and dip at 35º-40º, while Family B veins strike at N230º and dip at approximately 63º.

In one scenario, Family A and Family B represent an extension of veins and shear veins, respectively, in a shear-hosted gold mineralization setting. In another scenario, late northeast-striking brittle deformation is responsible for the northeast orientation of Family A, possibly indicating that the Family A and Family B veins were rotated along the northeast-striking deformation corridor.

The newly collected data was organized into thirteen wireframes, modeled using selected gold values over 0.2 g/t Au composites across four meters. This resulted in a structural model and trend that serves as the basis for the 2024 drill targets.

“Our team is excited to leverage AI technology to optimize our ability to target known mineralization targets on Arrowhead,” said CEO Blake Morgan. “By integrating cutting-edge machine learning with traditional exploration methods, we’re able to uncover opportunities with greater precision, thus increasing the probability of a major discovery. We already have some serious high grade on the asset as the table shows. The company feels this drill program could really showcase to the market that we’re on to something significant”

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. is a Canadian company recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence and data science who are using AI to transform the mineral discovery process. Staffed by Geoscience and Data Science experts, GoldSpot provides geological consulting services and software augmented by AI.

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company’s properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company’s management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

