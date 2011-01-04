Opawica Provides Update on Arrowhead Drilling Program

Share this article

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”) is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling at the Company’s Arrowhead Property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

Highlights include:

Twelve holes have been completed on the Arrowhead, comprising 3,603 Core logging and sampling are ongoing.

The drill program was designed to target the well-known Cadillac shear zone and the campaign has intersected prospective geology with varying amounts of visible gold, quartz veining, brecciation and silicification, and quartz stockwork with associated sulphides.

The Company has intersected a section of 9 meters (AR-22-04) of silicified mafic tuff interbedded with felsic lapilli tuffs, quart-feldspar veins, and quartz veins.

Company President and chief executive officer Blake Morgan commented, “The drilling has progressed very well, and I really like what I am seeing, especially from hole AR-22-04. It looks like we are on the right track, in the right part of the world. We know this area holds elephant sized deposits at depth, as the La Rhonde mine held by Agnico Eagle is located next door to the Arrowhead Property and goes to depths over 3,000m. The Opawica team is thrilled to be hitting visually exciting mineralisation at shallow depths.”

In drill hole AR-22-04, at 129.9m to 146.8m a section of well silicified mafic tuff interbedded with felsic lapilli tuffs, quart-feldspar veins, and quartz veins, with bedding measured at 60⁰-50⁰ to core angle, pyrite varied from 1% to 10%, and trace amounts of pyrrhotite were intersected. Drill hole AR-22-04 was drilled at dip of 55⁰ at 187Az to a depth of 270 m. The true thickness of this section is not known. (See figure below for picture of the drill core from AR-22-04.)

The Arrowhead Project is mainly covered by the metavolcanites of the Blake River Group. Strata are oriented east-west and present a subvertical dip. Volcanic and sedimentary rocks form a series of east-west-trending, steeply dipping monoclinal panels. The sequences are separated by longitudinal contacts parallel to the lithologies. In the southern part of Joannes township, the Cadillac Fault runs along an east-west axis over a lateral distance of about 150 kilometres. In the province of Quebec, more than 40 gold deposits that have produced over 60 million ounces of gold in the past hundred years and are associated with this major structure and its subsidiary faults. *

Figure 1 Drill Hole AR-22-04 129.9m to 146.8m

Initial prospecting on the Arrowhead started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of Opawica’s property. In 1926, the exploration works consisted of prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths. Two main veins, designed as A and B, were explored. This work led to underground exploration that started in 1936. A three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 154 metres. Levels were established at depths of 60.96 m (200 feet), 106.68 m (350 feet) and 152.40 m (500 feet). Drifting and crosscutting were carried out on all three levels on the A and B veins.

Assays are still pending on the Bazooka property which is an ongoing frustration. The Company is working with the labs to exercise a timelier process.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. * The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company’s management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

