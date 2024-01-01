Ophir Metals discovers spodumene pegmatites at Pilipas, James Bay, Quebec

Share this article

Ophir Metals Corp. [TSXV-OPHR; OTCQB; OPHRF-FSE-80M] reported the discovery of a large spodumene pegmatite outcrop occurrence on the Pilipas Lithium property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The Project is located proximal to existing hydroelectric powerlines that flanks the Property to the east, an all-season road that crosses the western side of the Property and is situated in greenstone terrain that is highly prospective for lithium pegmatite.

Highlights: Newly discovered spodumene pegmatite occurrence, the Highway (HW1) showing, with the approximate dimensions of > 150 metres along strike and up to 30 metres wide. The pegmatite is open in multiple directions. Outcrop is situated approximately 200 m east of the Billy Diamond Highway.

Spodumene was also identified in a separate trend 500 metres south of the HW1 showing, with seven additional discontinuous spodumene bearing pegmatite outcrops over an approximate strike length of 450 metres.

Select samples have been sent for rush analysis to SGS Canada. A drill program is planned for late summer/fall 2024.

“We are extremely excited on the success of our initial exploration program at Pilipas. The discovery of multiple spodumene bearing outcrops within 200 metres of the main highway so far has exceeded expectations. The main spodumene bearing outcrop is visible along strike length of over 150 metres, is up to 30 metres wide, and open in multiple directions. The spodumene outcrop size is equal or larger to that of major lithium discoveries elsewhere in James Bay made by other companies,” commented Shawn Westcott, CEO.

He continued: “We look forward to following up the discovery with a fully funded inaugural drill program in late summer/fall 2024. The ground exploration program is ongoing, and crews will focus remaining efforts on the prospective trend between the new discovery and Quebec Precious Metals Ninaaskuwumin pegmatite situated ~3.7 km to the southeast.”

The 2024 exploration program began May 20 following completion of the annual goose harvesting season in James Bay. Crews prioritized targets selected from a detailed data compilation and to date over 460 grab samples have been collected Property wide. The main discovery outcrop, the HW1 showing, is located approximately 200 m east of the all-season Billy Diamond Highway. The dyke is visible at surface over an approximately 150 m strike length and is up to 30 m wide. The dyke remains open to north and west.

Spodumene crystals up to 50 cm in size were identified at the HW1 discovery. Approximately 500 metres to the south of HW1, spodumene was also identified in seven additional discontinuous pegmatite outcrops ranging from 1 to 5 m wide over an approximate strike length of 450 metres. A select number of samples collected from the HW1 showing have been sent for rush analysis at SGS Canada.

A significant amount of pegmatite outcrop has been confirmed on the property over the course of the program, with several containing tourmaline, beryl, and one outcrop in the northwestern portion of the property containing lepidolite. These indicator minerals for lithium pegmatite demonstrate the potential for additional spodumene pegmatite discovery at the Property. Overall, the mineralogy displays a general zonation pattern from the property boundaries to the central portion of the Property. Once the analytical results have been received, the company will use the geochemical markers of the dataset to vector towards favorable zones for LCT mineralization.

The company is planning an inaugural drill program in late summer/fall 2024. The program is fully permitted and financed with the company currently engaging drilling contractors. The proximity of the HW1 showing to the Billy Diamond highway provides a logistical advantage for future exploration and development work.

In December 2023, the company entered into an option agreement with Azimut Exploration Inc. [TSXV-AZM; OTCQX-AZMTF] to earn 70% interest in the Pilipas Property consisting of 135 claims totaling 7,100 ha situated within the La Grande Subprovince (Archean Superior Province).

Ophir Metals is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Pilipas and Radis Lithium Properties in James Bay, Quebec, and the past-producing Breccia gold property located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Ophir holds an option to earn a 100%-cent interest in the Radis property over a three-year period from Eastmain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Ltd., an option to earn a 70% interest in the Pilipas property over a three-year period from Azimut Exploration Inc. and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Breccia property.

