Orestone Mining updates activities

Orestone Mining Corp. [TSXV: ORS; OTC Pink: ORESF; FSE: O2R2] provided an update of corporate activities and an overview of exploration activities on the company’s gold, silver and copper properties.

Francisca Gold-Silver Project, Salta, Argentina: Orestone signed an option agreement covering the Francisca property during the first quarter of 2025. The company is preparing to initiate a Phase I exploration program in the third quarter of 2025 with the advancement of various administrative and logistical tasks. The Phase I program will consist of detailed mapping and up to 600 rock and trench samples to better define the surface extent of widespread oxide gold-silver mineralization prior to drilling.

Captain Gold Porphyry Project, Central British Columbia: Orestone has filed an amended Notice of Work permit for an additional 23 drill locations at the Captain gold-copper porphyry property located in north central British Columbia. The drill locations are on existing logging roads focused on the T2 target area which is a large, although not fully defined target lying to the south of the primary T1 target along the same structural corridor. Drilling is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter of 2025 Oresone completed both a $600,000 dollar capital raise through a non-brokered private placement of common shares and an issuance of shares for debt in the amount of $180,000. These transactions provided a stable corporate platform to pursue exploration on the company’s property portfolio. The company welcomed a new strategic shareowner, Crescat Capital LLC which subscribed through Crescat Portfolio Management LLC on behalf of its five Pooled Investment Funds.

The company’s 100%-owned Captain gold-copper project, located in BC hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system that is permitted and drill ready. The projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

