Orezone Gold drills 1.73 g/t gold over 30 metres at Bombore, Burkina Faso

Orezone Gold Corp. [ORE-TSXV; ORZDF-OTCQX] reported drill results from the phase 3 program from P17S-NE along the P17 mineralized trend at the 90%-owned Bombore gold project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The focus of the phase 3 drilling at P17S was to better define the continuity of the repeat, folded high-grade granodiorite mineralized zones. The drill results continue to be very positive confirming the down-plunge continuity of the mineralized zones at P17S that has now been extended over an additional 100 metres beyond the last set of drill results, with more results pending over the next 100 metres.

Drilling has also intercepted significant new mineralization in the footwall of the resource area with Hole BBD1132 returning 30 metres of 1.73 g/t gold, which is still open both up and down plunge. The mineralized zones are open toward the surface and at depth over a strike of at least 300 metres.

P17S highlights include Hole BBD1104 that returned 20.30 metres of 1.88 g/t gold from 171.00 metres. Hole BBD1108 returned 10.65 metres of 3.69 g/t gold from 190.00 metres. Hole BBD1110 returned 45.30 metres of 1.29 g/t gold from 189.00 metres. Hole BBD1118 returned 18.00 metres of 1.59 g/t gold from 134.00 metres and 22.15 metres of 1.34 g/t gold from 179.85 metres.

Hole BBD1119 returned 12.00 metres of 2.45 g/t gold from 76.00 metres. Hole BBD1120 returned 18.00 metrres of 1.74 g/t gold from 124.00 metres. Hole BBDE1131 returned 19.50 metres of 3.20 g/t gold from 230.50 metres. Hole BBD1132 returned 8.00 metres of 6.32 g/t gold from 127.00 metres and 30.00 metres of 1.73 g/t gold from 245.00 metres.

Dr. Pascal Marquis, SVP of Exploration, stated, “I am extremely pleased with the ongoing drilling results at P17S, which confirm that this deposit continues to grow, not only along the known zones, but with new zones intersected outside of the current resource pit shell. Final results from this program at P17S are expected in the coming weeks. Drilling is now underway at the Siga deposits, as part of our resource conversion program, but we expect to be back drilling at P17S later this year to follow up on these very encouraging results.”

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombore as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/oz with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/oz. Bombore is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bombore into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.





