Orezone Gold drills 30.86 g/t gold over 5 metres at Bombore mine, Burkina Faso

Orezone Gold Corp. [ORE-TSX; ORZCF-OTCQX] reported drill results from the continuing oxide drill program at its 90%-owned Bombore gold mine, Burkina Faso, West Africa. The release includes results from the phase 3 resource definition program and drilling of exploration targets outside of the current resources along known mineralized trends.

These results successfully confirmed the continuity of near-surface oxide mineralization within established resource areas; demonstrated the potential to further expand the oxide resource along strike; highlighted the potential to delineate additional oxide resources, supporting the company’s goal of offsetting mine depletion. Continuing drilling throughout 2023 will further test and define these targets.

Oxide drilling highlights: 30.86 g/t gold over 5 metres from 19 metres in hole BBC5287; 42.19 g/t gold over 1.75 metyres from 46.25 metres in hole BBD1279; 1.42 g/t gold over 25 metres from 11 metres, including 3.15 g/t gold over 6 metres from 19 metres, in hole BBC5392; 1.01 g/t gold over 24 metres from 32 metres, including 1.76 g/t gold over 8 metres from 33 metres, in hole BBC5174; 1.56 g/t gold over 16 metres from surface, including 14.42 g/t gold over one metre from 13 metres, in hole BBC5336; 1.65 g/t gold over 15 metres from 25 metres in hole BBC5338; 2.05 g/t gold over 11 metres from 11 metres, including 10.63 g/t gold over one metre from 11 metre, in hole BBC5078.

Patrick Downey, president and CEO, stated: “Results of our ongoing shallow oxide drill program continue to show that the Bombore mine remains open to expansion along known mineralized trends, with certain target areas returning very significant, high-grade intercepts. Several of these areas have never been previously tested due to the presence of local infrastructure and villages, which have since been relocated. We plan to continue this program, with the goal of testing new targets and replacing ongoing oxide mine depletion.”

Orezone is focused on mining and processing the phase 1, near-surface, free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.2 million tonnes. The company believes that Bombore has a significant underlying sulphide resource to support a substantially larger phase 2 expansion. The company recently completed a resource definition drill program, and it plans to issue an updated mineral resource, reserve and life-of-mine plan as part of this phase 2 expansion. It is expected that the pending study will be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and followed by a production decision.

