Orezone Gold drills more high-grade mineralization at Bomboré, Burkina Faso

Orezone Gold Corp. [TSX: ORE; OTCQX: ORZCF] provided additional drill results from its ongoing multi-year exploration campaign at its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine, Burkina Faso. These latest results are from multiple targets identified along the broader 14km long reserve defined Bomboré gold system, which remains open for further expansion.

Selected Drill Highlights: 11.33g/t Au over 11.00m (BBC6960); 10.28g/t Au over 5.00m (BBC7132); 6.79g/t Au over 8.00m and 2.22g/t Au over 14.00m (BBC7141); 7.40g/t Au over 6.70m (BBD1124); 6.61g/t Au over 4.15m (BBD1341); 2.96g/t Au over 10.00m (BBC7158); 1.84g/t Au over 15.70m (BBD1346); 1.53g/t Au over 17.00m (BBC7148); 1.45g/t Au over 14.10m (BBD1344) and 1.23g/t Au over 9.65m (BBD1329).

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, “These latest drill results further underscore the significant exploration upside at Bomboré and clearly illustrate that the broader system remains open to depth, along strike and outside of the currently delineated mineralized trends. At P17, drilling was successful in tracing higher-grade sub-zone mineralization a further 300m down plunge, while wide spaced step-out drilling at P16 and Siga have extended mineralization a respective 600m and 550m along strike. As we ramp up our exploration efforts at Bomboré, we continue to re-evaluate and update the project’s existing exploration framework. The latest results also provide clear evidence that the hanging wall and footwall of the broader 14km long reserve defined system are prospective for additional near-surface discoveries, which was not previously recognized.

While Bomboré currently hosts a stated 5 million ounce global resource, which is the basis for the ongoing production expansion to 220,000 to 250,000 ounces per annum, the results of the current exploration program continue to provide support for the company’s long-term targeted resource base of 7 to 10 million ounces.”

P17 Trend: Higher-Grade Sub-Zones: Drilling at P17 was successful in further illustrating the down plunge continuity of the higher-grade sub-zones, the highlight of which was an intercept of 7.40 g/t Au over 6.70m (BBD1124), which marks a 300m down plunge extension from the previously reported 11.52g/t Au over 10.60m. Other notable sub-zone intercepts from this recent round of drilling include 5.22 g/t Au over 4.00m (BBD1346), 20.14g/t Au over 2.00m (BBD1341) and 15.61g/t Au over 1.00m (BBD1335).

While the company continues to define the structural setting of the P17 Trend, and further develop a predictive model for future sub-zone targeting, a key takeaway from the recent drilling was a better understanding of the controls of the higher-grade mineralization which comprise these sub-zones.

It is now recognized that the higher-grades are associated with a later-stage quartz veining event, within which multiple occurrences of visible gold were observed for the first time. This marks an important development in the company’s understanding of the Bomboré system, which to date has been focused on a low grade, bulk tonnage open pit model. While still early-stage, the Company continues to evaluate the sub-zones along the P17 Trend, and other localized higher-grade areas along the broader 14km system, as future potential sources of higher-grade underground feed, beneath the open pits.

Near Surface Strike Extensions: In addition to extending the Bomboré mineral system to depth, and defining higher-grade sub-zones within, further delineating near-surface strike extensions to multiple resource areas continues to be another important area of investigation. A highlight of such recent targeting was at P16, where a series of step-out holes successfully identified mineralization an additional 600m to the north (Figure 2), as supported by intercepts of 0.92g/t Au over 14.35m (BBD1348), 0.71g/t Au over 9.00m (BBD1349), 0.68g/t Au over 17.00m (BBD1338) and 1.27g/t Au over 5.00m (BBC7180).

These initial step-out results support the interpretation that P16 is a sub-parallel trend to the P17 Trend, which significantly expands the exploration model and potential within this area of the project.

Future targeting of the P16 strike extension will be centered on backfill drilling, with the goal of delineating open pittable near-surface mineralization, as well as to further investigate the potential for higher-grade sub-zones, as is observed within the P16 resource area.

At Siga, initial testing of the southern strike extension yielded encouraging results, with mineralization intercepted approximately 550m south of the current mineral resource. This area of the project has not been previously explored with results of the initial scout drilling returning 5.93 g/t Au over 0.85m and 6.35 g/t Au over 1.00m (BBD1340). Follow-up drilling will comprise a series of wide spaced backfill fences to further delineate this broad southern extension.

Additionally, significant potential remains to extend resources to the north of the existing open pit designs in the North Zone. Localized 50-100m step-outs along the broader North Zone strike extension have demonstrated promising continuity, with initial results of 2.22g/t Au over 14.00m and 6.79g/t Au over 8.00m (BBC7141) and 2.21g/t Au over 7.00m (BBC7201). Further drilling along this northern strike extension, which has seen limited testing to date, is planned for upcoming campaigns.

In addition to testing the extent of known mineralization, the Company continues to challenge the broader exploration model at Bomboré. The previously established exploration framework was centered on gold mineralization being confined to the Bomboré Shear Zone, with limited prospects within the hanging wall and footwall of the broader system.

However, more recent targeted drilling, and local surface excavations outside of the mining lease, provide evidence to the contrary. Initial testing within the immediate hanging wall to the Siga Zone has led to the discovery of the HK Zone which is marked by intercepts of 11.33 g/t Au over 11.00m (BBC6960), 10.28 g/t Au over 5.00m (BBC7132), 1.35 g/t Au over 9.00m (BBC6976), and 1.46 g/t Au over 6.00m (BBC7120).

With the prospects of identifying additional high-grade centers of mineralization outside of the Bomboré Shear Zone, the Company has recently commenced a near-mine and regional air core drill program, comprising a series of wide spaced drill fences within the mining lease and surrounding exploration tenements.

Orezone Gold Corp. is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves.

