Orford Mining drills 2.2 g/t gold over 14.2 metres at Joutel Eagle, Quebec

Orford Mining Corp. [ORM-TSXV] is continuing to receive thick mineralized gold intervals, such as 14.2 metres at 2.2 g/t gold, including higher grades from the Joutel Eagle property 2023 drill program, northern Quebec. The majority of assays are pending, with the remainder of results expected mid-May, 2023.

David Christie, president and CEO, commented: “The results from the 2023 drill campaign on our Joutel Eagle property continue to prove the property has tremendous potential value both in the South gold zone and the new North gold zone. The continuity in gold grade and thickness across the South gold zone has been very encouraging.”

Hole 23-JE-008 has reported two thick intersections of gold mineralization: 15.7 metres of 1.7 g/t Au (21.7 to 35.1 metres) and 14.2 metres of 2.2 g/t Au (61.9 to 70.1 metres) which is approximately 200 metres to the north west of hole 23-JE-015 which reported 54 metres of 1.1 g/t including higher grade intervals of up to 9.1 g/t Au over 0.4 metres.

Hole 23-JE-009, reported 0.3 metres of 1.2 g/t Au and seems to have been drilled too far to the north to hit the South Gold Zone which appears to migrate toward the south as it extends westward toward 23-JE-008 which was collared in gold mineralization. 23-JE-016 was drilled to confirm the presence of the South Gold Zone to the south of hole 23-JE-008. We have now received results for a 250-metre strike length of the tested 400-metre strike of the South Gold Zone. However, the majority of assays are still pending.

The Joutel Eagle Property is located along the fertile Casa-Berardi Structural Zone and historical Eagle-Telbel Mine Trend in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec. A total of 14 holes and 2,535 metres have been drilled in 2023. This drilling program has tested a 400-metre strike length of the South Gold Zone, and Orford drilling results received to date from both the 20221 and 20232 drilling programs have shown that the South Gold Zone hosts higher grade gold over wider intersections than had been reported historically.

The Joutel Eagle Property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle’s past producing Eagle-Telbel operation which produced over 1.1 Moz of gold from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ).

The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford’s 100%-owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford’s 100%-owned McClure East property. On November 30, 2021 Orford announced that it had entered an option to acquire 100% of the 50 km2 Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. [GMX-TSX; GLBXF-OTCQX International; G1MM-FSE].

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford’s principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting lithium in the Nunavik Region. These lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data.

Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America.

