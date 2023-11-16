Origen Resources samples up to 202.6 ppm gold at Wishbone, British Columbia

Share this article

Origen Resources Inc. [CSE-ORGN; FSE-4VXA] reported results from the recent Wishbone Project site northwest British Columbia visit and sampling program completed by Dr. Thomas Hawkins and John Harrop. New high-grade gold samples were found at surface in glacial boulders on both edges of the rapidly-retreating central glacier.

New results from boulders found along the southern edge of the central glacier have returned 202.6 ppm gold in an area that was previously identified as being a primary silver-rich zone. Separate samples collected from boulders from this area contained up to 109 ppm silver and 1.2% copper. This sample is compared to the 175.5 ppm gold sample collected from a glacial boulder on the northern edge of the same glacier in 2021.

Gary Schellenberg,CEO, stated, “Given the area over which we are finding gold and silver there is a remarkable amount of gold at surface on the property. We are confident that we are finally close to the bedrock source of these high-grade boulders and soil samples, coincident with prospective geophysical structures beneath the rapidly retreating glacier in the center of the property. This area will become the focus of work going forward.”

At the Windy showing located on the northern part of the property, two notable soil samples were collected south of historical drilling and trenching for confirmation of a historical gold in soil anomaly. The two samples returned 1.08 ppm gold and 8.57 ppm gold. There is no known mineralization in the area of these results. Following up on the results will be a priority next year.

During the brief site visit, gold was found in exposed structurally-hosted gold veins at the Goldie target, an area lying between the Windy and Rat showings. This find shows that the ground between the two historically richest prospects remains prospective for gold-bearing structures. Very little exploration has been completed on this area to date.

Of the 53 rock samples collected across the entire property, 35 contained greater than 0.1ppm gold, with 15 samples greater than 1 ppm gold.

Wishbone is 100%-owned by Origen and is located in the prolific Golden Triangle in northern British Columbia, adjacent to the Galore Creek project jointly owned by Teck Resources and Newmont Gold. Covering 3,941 hectares, Wishbone has 11 target areas covering significantly high-grade gold-silver quartz-carbonate as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide-style mineralization. Boulders have been found at the base of the rapidly retreating central glacier of up to 202.6 g/t gold. Origen will be using additional geophysics and mapping to pinpoint a likely hard rock source of these high-grade boulders.

Highlights: Located in the centre of the Golden Triangle next to Schaft Creek and Galore Creek deposits; planned Galore Creek access road runs through the property; historical results of 6.7kg/t of silver and 202.6 g/t gold in grab samples; significant glacial retreat has exposed considerable new ground; re-processing and re-interpretation of Skytem geophysical data in progress.

In September 2023, Origen’s Dr. Thomas Hawkins and John Harrop visited the Wishbone project. They were able to witness firsthand the rapid retreat of the central glacier and exposure of significant new ground. Gold and silver-rich float samples appear to be coming from a series of rapidly retreating glaciers in the centre of the property. A compilation of historical rock samples illustrates how prospective the ground is: rock samples of up to 6,700 g/t silver and 175.5 g/t gold in samples of float have been taken at several targets over 10km.

The Origen team is currently working on reprocessing and reinterpreting historical Skytem geophysics data on the Wishbone project, in anticipation of next year’s field season.

Origin also closed the non-brokered private placement announced on November 16, 2023. A total of 1,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.05 per flow-through share have been issued for total gross proceeds of $50,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant with each Unit Warrant good to buy one additional common share at $0.15 until May 22, 2025.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the private placement and acquired an aggregate of 1,000,000 flow-through units.

Origen is focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and has recently agreed to sell its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium project to ASX-listed New Peak Metals for $1.1 million. Origen also owns a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM and the 3,971 ha Wishbone projects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of four 100%-owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

