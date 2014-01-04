Oroco Resource drills 0.40% CuEq over 267 metres at Santo Tomas, Mexico

Share this article

Oroco Resource Corp. [OCO-TSXV; ORRCF-OTC] reported assay results from drill holes N032 through N038 (4,046 metres of drilling) of its drilling program in the North zone of its Santo Tomas property, northwest Mexico.

The company continues to confirm and expand the 2009 Gradeshell model of copper >0.30% (the Gradeshell) derived from the historical drilling. A total of 43 holes (28,119 m of drilling) have now been completed in the North Zone, spanning approximately 1,700 metres of strike length, with intersections of good-grade mineralization returned in all holes for which the Company has received assays

Highlights include drill hole N032 that intersected good grade mineralization 300 metres south of drill hole 20, the previous most southerly drill hole in the North Zone for which the company has results.

Drill holes N033 and N034 were drilled down dip from hole N010 for the purpose of further delineating the central area of the North Zone. Both drill holes returned significant intervals of higher-grade mineralization.

Drill holes N035 and N036 continued the company’s efforts to confirm and expand the shallow-seated higher-grade mineralization along the central axis of the North Zone, with both holes returning significant intervals of higher-grade mineralization.

N037 and N038 were each collared on the west side of the central spine of the deposit and continued to expand the mineralized zone to the west of the Gradeshell with intervals of good-grade mineralization.

N037, downdip of N021, N024, N002 and N006 and approximately 200 metres west of the Gradeshell, shows that mineralization in this area is largely contained within the hanging wall. Notably, mineralization appears to be improving to depth.

N038 intersected a zone of mineralization similar in nature to that of N037, with the best grade intervals being found in the hanging wall to the west of the Gradeshell. Notably, N038 demonstrates that this area of the North Zone broadens to a very significant width lying within 75 metres of the surface on the western flank of the Santo Tomas ridge.

Richard Lock, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with these drill results as we continue to extend the area of the shallow-seated higher-grade mineralization further south, extending the strike of the North Zone significantly, and expanding the width of the deposit to the west.”

All drill holes tested the North Zone deposit perpendicular to its structural attitude. Core intervals are within approximately 10% of true thickness.

Drill hole N032 returned two intervals of significant mineralization, with the most significant being 88 metres of 0.37% copper equivalent (CuEq).

Drill hole N033 returned a number of closely spaced intervals starting above, and extending through and below the Gradeshell, with the two most significant being 31.7 metres of 0.34% CuEq and 90.1 metres of 0.32% CuEq.

Drill hole N034 returned two main mineralized intervals with the most significant being 267 metres of 0.40% CuEq. Drill hole N035 returned four main mineralized intervals, the most significant of which is 220.5 metres of 0.42% CuEq.

Drill hole N036, the best hole of this series, returned a mineralized interval of 139.6 metres of 0.51% CuEq. Drill hole N037 returned one significant interval of 192.6 metres of 0.26% CuEq.

Drill hole N038 returned five mineralized intervals with the two most significant being 32.5 metres, starting approximately 75 metres from the surface, of 0.34% CuEq and 94.5 metres of 0.36% CuEq.

The company has now completed 43 drill holes (28,119 metres of drilling) in its 2021-2022 North Zone drilling confirming good grade mineralization along 1,700 metres of strike, demonstrating a westward dipping panel with consistent grades down-dip to about 400-500 metres depth below the ridge, bottoming about sea level. Importantly, the drill program has confirmed and expanded a zone of shallow-seated higher-grade mineralization extending down the central spine of the North Zone that is amenable to early year, low strip, open pit mining and delineated a mineralized hanging wall zone to the west of the Gradeshell that comes close to surface under the Santo Tomas ridge.

The program is nearing completion with the remainder of the program focused on expanding the shallow seated mineralized zone on the hanging wall along the south-west side of the Gradeshell with the continued goal of increasing the resource in this newly identified zone.

The 2022 South Zone drill program includes 18 holes that are expected to be completed by the end of November, with 13 holes (7,964 m of drilling) completed to date.

Oroco holds a net 85.5% interest in the collective 1,172.9-hectare Core Concessions of the Santo Tomas Project in NW Mexico. The company also holds an 80% interest in 8,154.3 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total project area of 23,048 acres).

Santo Tomas hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994.

The Santo Tomas Project is within 160km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32-km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.





