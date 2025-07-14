Orosur Mining infill drilling posts 104 metres at 6.61 g/t gold at Pepas prospect, Anzá Gold Project, Colombia

Share this article

Orosur Mining Inc. [TSXV: OMI] posted an update on the progress of exploration activities at the company’s flagship, 100%-owned, Anzá Gold Project in Colombia.

As announced July 14, 2025, the company has taken the formal decision to commence infill drilling at its Pepas gold prospect, with the target of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by the end of the year.

The first several holes of this program vindicated this decision by returning exceptional widths and grades, especially hole PEP045 which returned 62.3 metres of 12.76 g/t gold.

Assays from three more holes from the Pepas MRE infill program: PEP047 – 104 metres at 6.61 g/t Au from surface. PEP048 – 32.3 metres at 3.65 g/t Au from surface. PEP049 – 94.2 metres at 3.74 g/t gold from surface. Soil sampling about to resume at El Cedro.

A drill program has been designed in conjunction with external consultants to facilitate an MRE being calculated. This program has been designed with the multiple objectives of infilling previous drilling, expanding beyond current drilling to define the boundaries, and understanding the geological controls upon mineralisation and the variations in geology and grade across the deposit.

Holes will be drilled in an order that attempts to address these issues concurrently.

As a result of the shallow nature of mineralization, holes are generally short, taking between three and four days to complete on average. When the company reassumed control of the project in December 2024, samples were shifted to a fire assay laboratory facility in Medellin, that has consistently provided three to four days turnaround of assay results. The company is thus currently averaging roughly one hole per week with only one rig.

These three holes announced today are a continuation of this infill program and have all returned exceptional results (most especially PEP047), with thick sequences of high-grade gold mineralisation commencing from surface.

Infill drilling is ongoing, but the recent holes are already beginning to provide greater understanding of the genesis of Pepas and, as importantly, grade distribution which will be vital for mine planning studies.

While drilling continues, in the near term, the company will soon begin to undertake additional studies on such issues as metallurgy, mining planning and logistics, so that Pepas can be advanced as quickly as possible post its maiden MRE.

The El Cedro prospect is a large gold porphyry system, located toward the south of the Anzá Project, on the same granted EL as the Pepas and APTA deposits.

As previously announced, the company had begun a large soil sampling program at El Cedro, designed to expand upon previous work by Anglo American and the company’s previous JV partner. This sampling program was roughly 1/3 complete when it had to be suspended due to road damage sustained from an unusually wet season in the region. Rains have now abated, and this road damage has been repaired such that company geological crews will be returning to El Cedro this week to recommence this program.

Brad George, Orosur CEO, commented: “The latest results at Pepas continue to impress. While size remains to be defined, the picture of Pepas as a highly lucrative mining proposition is rapidly solidifying. We are increasingly confident that there is a commercially viable opportunity at Pepas and so we will very soon commence non-drill related studies to begin the process of advancing Pepas toward development.”

The Anzá Project is now 100%-owned by the company following completion of a Share Purchase Agreement announced November 28, 2024, whereby the company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner; Minera Monte Aguila.

The project, which is located 50km west of Medellin, is easily accessible and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power and communications as well as a large exploration camp.

From September 2018 to November 2024, the Anzá Project was under the control of its previous JV partner MMA, itself a 50/50 venture between the world’s two largest gold miners, Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont Mining.

The company is currently focused on three prospects within the Anzá Project – Pepas, APTA and El Cedro. All three prospects are within the same granted exploration title that is broken into two, non-contiguous pieces.

Drilling is currently being undertaken at the Pepas prospect in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base camp at APTA. In parallel, mapping and sampling is being undertaken over the El Cedro porphyry system in the south of the project area.

Orosur Mining is a minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria. Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, and a large number of licence applications, totalling 399 km2, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The project is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

Share this article