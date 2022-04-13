Osino drills 1.66 g/t gold over 40 metres at Twin Hills West, Namibia

Share this article

Osino Resources Corp. [OSI-TSXV; OSIIF-OTCQB; RSR1-FSE] provided an update on current drilling at the Twin Hills West (THW) area, 3 km along strike to the southwest of Bulge and Twin Hills Central (THC), Namibia.

The latest drill assays from infill and step-out drilling at Twin Hills West include hole OKR497 that returned 5 metres of 10.11 g/t gold (170-175m) and 20 metres of 1.03 g/t gold (188-208m). OKD413 returned 40 metres of 1.66 g/t (43-83m), including 21 metres of 2.66 g/t gold. OKR451 returned 28 metres of 1.64 g/t (103-131m) and 5 metres of 0.69 g/t gold (202-207m).

OKR470 returned 42 metres of 1.10 g/t (126-168m), including 6 metres of 1.36 g/t and 26 metres of 1.41 g/t gold. OKR476 returned 13 metres of 3.41 g/t gold (60-73m). OKR455 returned 41 metres of 0.92 g/t (70-111m), including 31 metres of 1.14 g/t gold. OKR466 returned 34 metres of 0.95 g/t (71-105m), including 25 metres of 1.20 g/t gold. OKD400 returned 27 metres of 1.06 g/t (153-180m), including 12 metres of 1.65 g/t and 5 metres of 1.19 g/t good. OKR469 returned 26 metres of 1.01 g/t (37-63m), including 20 merres of 1.19 g/t gold.

A total of 21,456 metres of drilling has been completed since the last published MRE (April 2022). Results for 29 drill holes outstanding. The objective of this drill program is to grow the THW resource inventory and convert it to Indicated Resource status to allow for inclusion in the upcoming Twin Hills Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Drilling has expanded the mineralized area and confirms that mineralization is present in three zones, open along strike and down dip.

THW contributed 0.23 Moz in the Inferred category to the Twin Hills Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) published April 13, 2022. The current drill program is designed to grow and upgrade this resource to the Indicated category. THW is structurally complex and is divided into two distinct lobes of mineralization named Oryx and Kudu, which have so far been drilled over a combined strike length of approximately 1,500 metres.

Dave Underwood, VP Exploration, commented: “The current resource conversion drill program at THW continues to produce very promising assay results including a very high-grade shoot which has now been intersected twice returning 5 metres of 10.11 g/t and 7 metres of 7.94 g/t gold (previously reported). The next Twin Hills Gold Project resource estimate should see an increased contribution from the THW area in terms of grade and tonnage. Mineralization is still open along strike and down dip and there is plenty of scope for new discoveries in the area which will be targeted with ongoing exploration program after the Twin Hills Gold Project PFS has been published in a few months’ time.”

The current work plan for THW includes resource and brownfields drilling includes in-fill and step-out drilling at the southern shoot of Oryx; in-fill and step-out drilling at central Oryx; in-fill drilling at Kudu; and exploration drilling at Eland lobe and the area between Oryx and Eland.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 6,700 km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The company is actively advancing a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. The projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

