Osisko Development files NI 43-101 technical report for Cariboo Project, British Columbia

Osisko Development Corp. [TSXV, NYSE: ODV] has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards in respect of the feasibility study for its permitted, 100%-owned Cariboo gold project located in central British Columbia, Canada.

The technical report, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Wells, British Columbia, Canada,” and dated June 11, 2025 (with an effective date of April 25, 2025), was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by independent representatives of BBA Engineering Ltd., as lead independent consultant, and supported by other independent engineering firms, including InnovExplo Inc., Alius Mine Consulting Ltd., Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd., WSP Canada Inc., M.A. O’Kane Consultants Inc., Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd., Clean Energy Consulting Inc., and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., each of whom is a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43-101) and independent of Osisko Development (within the meaning of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101).

The technical report supports the disclosure made by the company in its news release dated April 28, 2025 (titled “Osisko Development Announces Optimized Feasibility Study for Permitted Cariboo Gold Project with C$943 Million After-Tax NPV5% and 22.1% IRR at US$2,400/oz Base Case Gold Price; at US$3,300/oz Spot Gold C$2.1 Billion After-Tax NPV5% and 38.0% IRR”), announcing the results of the 2025 FS.

The technical report supersedes the technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Wells, British Columbia” (as amended), dated January 12, 2023 (with an effective date of December 30, 2022), which should no longer be replied upon.

Osisko Development’s objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo gold project. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, United States, and the San Antonio gold project in Sonora, Mexico, brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour.

