Outcrop drills 1,651 g/t AgEq over 8.97 metres at Santa Ana, Colombia

Share this article

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. [OCG-TSXV; OCGSF-OTCQX; MRG1-FSE] reported results of additional core holes that successfully tested Las Maras target at depth on its 100%-owned, high-grade Santa Ana silver project in Colombia.

Fourteen drill holes have been completed to date. Eight have returned high-grade assays, and two holes have assays pending. Las Maras continues to expand and provide exceptional high-grade intercepts. On a gram x metres basis, the new results from Las Maras provide the thickest and highest-grade drill intercept to date on the Santa Ana project. For all significant drill-holes, Las Maras has an average intercept width of 3.07 metres and a weighted average grade of 1,583 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent).

Highlights include 8.97 metres of 1,651 g/t AgEq, including 0.66 metres of 15,941 g/t AgEq intercepted in DH 274.

For all significant intercepts to date in Las Maras the weighted average grade is 1,583 g/t AgEq over an average width of 3.07 metres.

New drill results extend Las Maras high-grade mineralization to 200 metres strike and 200 metres depth, open to the south and at depth.

The best project to date drill intercept record was superseded in June, July, and August by successively higher gram x metre values.

Pending drill hole assays from Las Maras show abundant native silver and electrum suggesting high-grade mineralization will continue to the south and at depth.

“Las Maras results continue to be very robust as we look forward to our year-end Resource Estimation. Drill hole DH274 returned the highest silver equivalent grade assayed in a drill core sample in the history of Santa Ana with an absolutely stunning 15,941 grams equivalent silver per tonne,” commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice-President of Exploration. “We remain focused on our delineation drill program on Las Maras and other shoots to fully understand and delineate their extent.”

“As geologic and exploration models become more refined, the Santa Ana team continues to break its records for the best intercept on the project,” commented Joseph Hebert, CEO. “This reflects the team’s commitment to bringing the quality Santa Ana discovery to the next stage of value by publishing a compliant maiden resource.”

Fourteen drill holes have been completed up to date; eight have returned with high-grade assays, and two holes have pending assays. The current exploration program at Las Maras continues with additional definition holes targeting step-out intercepts along strike and depth. Las Penas vein of the Las Maras shoot now extends 200 metres along strike and 200 metres from the surface, and it is open at depth and along strike towards the south. Las Maras target provides an area of intersection of three main veins: Las Maras, Las Penas and La Chula. The respective vein intersections may contribute to the target’s extreme high silver and gold grades.

Las Maras in DH274 (8.97 metres at 1,651 g/t AgEq) provides one of several examples within Santa Ana shoots where close-spaced parallel veins that can be composited together with intervening wall rock to provide greater thicknesses at very attractive grades. This ability to composite veins will increase overall average vein widths during resource modelling and these locally greater widths may provide a benefit to any future mining scenario for Santa Ana.

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district.





Share this article