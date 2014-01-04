Outcrop Silver & Gold drills 777 g/t AgEq over 1.71 metres at Santa Ana, Colombia

Share this article

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. [OCG-TSXV; OCGSF-OTCQX; MRG1-DE] reported results of two additional core holes drilled in Megapozo, designed to connect two areas of high-grade mineralization. Megapozo is one of 13 high-grade shoots at Outcrop Silver’s 100%-owned, high-grade Santa Ana silver project in Colombia.

Outcrop Silver has three core rigs active at Santa Ana, completing approximately 1,800 metres per month focused on expanding known high-grade shoots and greenfield target testing. Assay results will be received regularly.

Highlights: DH314 and DH315 connect two areas of high-grade mineralization in Megapozo. DH314 intersected 1.71 metres true thickness of 777 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent), including 1.04 metres of 1,219 g/t AgEq.

DH315 intersected 0.73 metres true thickness of 551 g/t AgEq.

Mineralization in Megapozo shoot has an impressive surface footprint of over 350 metres by 380 metres and remains open to the northwest and southeast.

Megapozo comprises an average true thickness of 0.80 metres at a weighted average grade of 1,068 g/t AgEq over 19 drill holes.

None of the thirteen high-grade shoots identified on Santa Ana have drill-defined limits. Low-risk drill definition provides an opportunity to substantially increase potential resource areas.

“We are very excited to return a drill rig to Megapozo and see that the shoot continues to expand,” commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. “Our current program in the heart of the Santa Ana project in Megapozo, hosted within the Paraiso vein, aims to deliver a larger resource from this important shoot.”

“Definition drilling to define the limits of thirteen identified high-grade shoots will substantially increase potential resources,” commented Joseph Hebert, CEO. “Numerous high-quality targets lined up for drill testing in 2023 will provide the same. Outcrop Silver targets, some characterized by surface values up to 6,300 g/t silver and 9,700 g/t AgEq, have shown a very high success rate for discovery and that trend is expected to continue.

Forty-four drill holes have been completed in Megapozo to date. Nineteen have returned high-grade assays with assays for two holes pending. The current drilling program at Megapozo continues with additional delineation holes designed to connect two separate high-grade zones. Drilling shows that Megapozo remains open towards the northwest and southeast.

Megapozo has a surface footprint of over 350 by 380 metres and extends up to 500 metres down dip. Structurally, the Paraiso vein is low-angle and may connect high-angle veins to the east and west. Megapozo and La Ivana are two low-angle shoots, with eleven other discovered shoots with high-angle orientations.

Outcrop Silver is rapidly advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver discovery with ongoing expansion drilling and an initial resource to be released in the coming months. Outcrop is also progressing exploration on four gold projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.





