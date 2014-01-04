P2 Gold completes drilling, mapping program at BAM project, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

P2 Gold Inc. [PGLD-TSXV; PGLDF-OTCQB] has completed the first two drill holes, and the 2023 mapping and sampling program, at its gold-copper BAM project located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The BAM Project consists of ten mineral tenures that cover an area of over 8,100 hectares, located approximately 150 km northwest of Stewart, BC. BAM has good access to existing infrastructure, with Highway 37 and the Northwest Transmission Line approximately 35 km to the east of the project, and the Galore Creek Project access road approximately 2 km to the southeast.

“We have completed drilling our priority exploration targets beneath the Monarch Gold and Jan Copper zones,” commented Joe Ovsenek, president and CEO. “However, due to market conditions, additional flow-through funding expected in early July did not materialize. As a result, we have stopped drilling and demobilized the drill while we wait for assays. We plan to return to BAM when funding is available to follow up on the completed drill holes and drill the remaining priority drill targets and other targets identified from this year’s exploration program.”

With the completion of the two drill holes and the mapping and sampling program, exploration crews will demobilize from BAM in the coming week. Assays from the drill program are expected to be received in August.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the Western United States and British Columbia.


Share this article

More Stories

Mantaro unveils Bolivia gold estimate, shares advance

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Barrick Gold reveals 10% stake in Atac spin off company

10 hours ago Staff Writer

American Eagle Gold reports encouraging exploration results at NAK, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

North Arrow Minerals starts field program at LDG, Northwest Territories

11 hours ago Staff Writer

American Lithium drills 2,739 ppm lithium over 86 metres at Falchani, Peru

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Guanajuato Silver increases production in Q2, Mexico

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mantaro unveils Bolivia gold estimate, shares advance

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Barrick Gold reveals 10% stake in Atac spin off company

10 hours ago Staff Writer

P2 Gold completes drilling, mapping program at BAM project, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

American Eagle Gold reports encouraging exploration results at NAK, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

North Arrow Minerals starts field program at LDG, Northwest Territories

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.