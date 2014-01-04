P2 Gold completes drilling, mapping program at BAM project, British Columbia

Share this article

P2 Gold Inc. [PGLD-TSXV; PGLDF-OTCQB] has completed the first two drill holes, and the 2023 mapping and sampling program, at its gold-copper BAM project located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The BAM Project consists of ten mineral tenures that cover an area of over 8,100 hectares, located approximately 150 km northwest of Stewart, BC. BAM has good access to existing infrastructure, with Highway 37 and the Northwest Transmission Line approximately 35 km to the east of the project, and the Galore Creek Project access road approximately 2 km to the southeast.

“We have completed drilling our priority exploration targets beneath the Monarch Gold and Jan Copper zones,” commented Joe Ovsenek, president and CEO. “However, due to market conditions, additional flow-through funding expected in early July did not materialize. As a result, we have stopped drilling and demobilized the drill while we wait for assays. We plan to return to BAM when funding is available to follow up on the completed drill holes and drill the remaining priority drill targets and other targets identified from this year’s exploration program.”

With the completion of the two drill holes and the mapping and sampling program, exploration crews will demobilize from BAM in the coming week. Assays from the drill program are expected to be received in August.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the Western United States and British Columbia.

