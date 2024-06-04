P2 Gold mobilizes exploration crews to Eskay-Corey property, British Columbia

Share this article

Eskay Mining Corp. [TSXV-ESK; OTCQX-ESKYF] and P2 Gold Inc. [TSXV-PGLD; OTCQB-PGLDF] report that exploration crews are mobilizing this week to commence exploration of the Eskay-Corey Property located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia.

Eskay and P2 agreed to a business combination on June 4, 2024 and concurrently signed an exploration services agreement pursuant to which P2 agreed to carry out an exploration program on the Property this year.

The exploration program will be under the supervision of P2’s Chief Exploration Officer, Ken McNaughton, who led the team that discovered the Brucejack Mine, located approximately 10 km east of the property. Since signing the exploration services agreement, P2 has been compiling and reviewing the extensive geological and geophysical data from exploration on the Property over the years. Phase One activity will focus on ground truthing the data and developing drill targets for a drill program expected to be undertaken in Phase Two.

“We are looking forward to getting on the Eskay ground as we have long thought of it as highly prospective for a significant deposit,” commented Ken McNaughton, Chief Exploration Officer of P2. “We have an experienced team mobilizing to site that is focused on unlocking the incredible potential of the property.”

Eskay Mining is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the “Golden Triangle,” 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. Eskay currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. A positive preliminary economic assessment has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 104,000 ounces gold and 13,500 tonnes copper over a 14.2-year mine life.

Share this article