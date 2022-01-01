P2 Gold recovers up to 89% gold, 62% copper at Gabbs project, Nevada

Share this article

P2 Gold Inc. [PGLD-TSXV; CTIMF-OTC] reported positive test results from the phase 2 metallurgical program for its gold-copper Gabbs project located on the Walker-Lane trend in west-central Nevada approximately 145 miles by paved road from Reno, Nevada.

The company retained Kappes, Cassiday & Associates (KCA) in Reno to carry out the phase 2 metallurgical program to determine the preferred extraction process for the Gabbs mineralization.

Based on the results of the program, KCA is proposing that the oxide material be heap leached and gold recovered as a saleable doré bar and cyanide soluble copper produced as a salable copper sulphide concentrate. Column test leach results ranged up to 89% for gold and 62% for copper. The average extraction for the three column tests was 82% for gold and 50% for copper.

For the Gabbs phase 2 metallurgical program, the company submitted high-grade, medium-grade and low-grade composites to KCA selected from one-half split core from the September, 2021, Gabbs diamond drill program. In addition to the column test work, these samples were also used for HPGR crush tests, cement agglomeration, compaction tests and a series of bottle roll optimizations tests.

The Gabbs project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.12 million ounces of gold equivalent or 0.65 million ounces of gold and 266.7 million pounds of copper (43.4 million tonnes grading 0.47 g/t gold and 0.28% copper) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.64 million ounces of gold equivalent or 0.88 million ounces of gold and 376.1 million pounds of copper (69.9 million tonnes grading 0.39 g/t gold and 0.24% copper).





