Pacific Empire drills 2.95 g/t gold, 0.65% copper at Trident Project, British Columbia

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. [TSXV: PEMC], a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, reported results from a rock chip and historical drill core sampling program completed in summer 2024 at the Trident Project, British Columbia. A total of 14 samples were collected, one from outcrop and 13 from historical drill holes DDH-2007-01, DDH-2007-02 and DDH-2007-04.

Highlights: 0.98 % copper and 0.38 g/t gold over 10.6 metres in drill hole DDH2007-01 including up to 1.53% copper and 0.62 g/t gold over 2.4 metres; 0.67% copper and 0.57 g/t gold over 11.6 metres in drill hole DDH2007-04 including up to 1.05% copper and 0.87 g/t gold over 2.4 metres; 2.95 g/t gold and 0.65% copper from outcrop at Campbell Trench area.

“We are very pleased the results support historical drilling at the A Zone and rock chip sampling data at Campbell’s Trench showing high copper and gold values in both drill core and from outcrop,” commented Brad Peters, President, CEO and Director. “Most importantly, the highest copper and gold values are associated with discrete porphyry intrusions or dikes and are characterized by elevated potassic alteration and abundant quartz veining. The identification of mineralized porphyry intrusions is a critical step in developing confidence that a significant porphyry copper-gold system exists at the Trident property.”

Select samples were collected from three holes from the 2007 drilling program (DDH-2007-01, DDH-2007-02 and DDH-2007-04). Samples were selected based on intervals of interest that were in suitable condition to identify specific intervals. In addition, a select rock sample was collected from the area of Campbell’s Trench located 1,000 metres to the northwest of the A Zone. All samples were sent to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver for multi-element analysis.

Results from rock chip sampling at Campbell’s Trench returned 2.95 g/t gold and 0.65% copper while sampling of historical drill core returned up to 1.53% copper and 0.62 g/t gold indicating a zonation of copper and gold centered around and to the north of the A Zone.

The Trident property is located approximately 50 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper’s Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold’s Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (NSR). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

“Between our 100%-owned Trident and Pinnacle projects runs the Klawli river. The gold flakes and nuggets in the vial displayed on the map were collected from that location on the Klawli river. It is this and other geochemical evidence gathered by the PEMC exploration team which leads us to postulate the potential for a gold-enriched copper system nearby on either Trident, Pinnacle, or possibly both projects. To date, visible gold has been observed in outcrops at Trident, placer gold discovered in the nearby Klawli river gravels, as well gold has been detected in drill core from Pinnacle. All three of these known occurrences of gold and their respective locations suggests there may be a shallow buried, large scale, gold-enriched, copper porphyry deposit within our district scale land package,” commented Peters.

“Over the past two years significant logging operations have developed an extensive road network that now covers the entirety of the southern half of the property providing new outcrop exposure and efficient access. The 2023 forest fires dramatically affected the property resulting in significantly improved access to the property,” said Peters.

Pacific Empire has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

