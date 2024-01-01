Paladin Energy releases 2026 uranium production forecast

Share this article

Paladin Energy Ltd. [PDN-ASX, PALAF-OTCQX], a company that acquired Fission Uranium last year, has released its fiscal year 2026 guidance for the Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia along with realized uranium price sensitivities based on the company’s uranium sales contract portfolio.

The company is forecasting uranium sales of 3.8-4.2 million pounds of U308 in 2026, up from 2.7 million pounds in fiscal 2025. Meanwhile the company said LHM will continue its operational ramp-up during 2026 with the ramp-up of mining operations over the course of the year. The ramp up is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 with full mining and processing plant operations planned for 2027. These details are contained in the company’s June 2025, quarter presentation.

Paladin shares edged higher on the news, rising 0.414% or $0.03 to $7.27. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of $8.55 and $3.34.

Paladin Energy is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% stake in the Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia. In late 2024, the company acquired Fission Uranium Corp. in Canada, resulting in a dual listing on both the ASX and TSX. With the integration of Fission’s operations, the company now owns and operates an extensive portfolio of uranium development and exploration assets across Canada, which include the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project in Saskatchewan and the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Paladin also owns uranium exploration assets in Australia. Through its Langer Heinrich Mine (LHM), Paladin says it is delivering a reliable uranium supply to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provisions in multiple countries and contributing to global decarbonization.

The company said LHM will continue its operational ramp up during fiscal year 2026 as the LHM continues the ongoing transition from the processing of stockpiled medium grade ore to the processing of primary mined ore.

Meanwhile, the company said LHM is expected to produce 4.0-4.4 million pounds of U308 in fiscal 2026 (up from 3.0 million pounds in 2025) at a cost of between US$44 and US$48 a pound.

The LHM has commenced fiscal year 2026 with an estimated 2.2 million tonnes of stockpiled medium grade ore and approximately 49% of its planned mining fleet capacity in operations. The remaining mining fleet is scheduled for delivery in late 2025 and is expected to be commissioned and in service during the second half of fiscal year 2026.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Paladin said the Patterson Lake (PLS) project’s final environmental impact statement was recently accepted by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

Also, the company said the winter drilling program at PLS was successfully completed during May 2025 and delivered the most significant radioactivity results ever recorded on the company’s tenements, outside the Triple R deposit. A total of 20 drill holes were completed, with 11 targeting the Saloon East deposit, 3.5 kilometres southeast of Triple R.

