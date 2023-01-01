Pampa Metals drills 422 metres at 1.00% CuEq at Piuquenes Porphyry Project, Argentina

Share this article

Pampa Metals Corp. [CSE-PM; OTCQB-PMMCF; FSE-FIR] reported final assay results for diamond drillhole PIU-01 which was recently completed to a depth of 867m at the company’s Piuquenes Central porphyry target located in San Juan Province, Argentina. Assay results include 422 mettres at 0.48% copper, 0.61 g/t gold and 2.9 g/t silver (1.00% CuEq) (from 198 m), including 132 metres at 0.71% Cu, 0.85 g/ Au, 4.3 g/t Ag (1.45% CuEq) (from 220m), including 80 metres at 0.6% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au & 3.2 g/t Ag (1.30% CuEq) (from 468m).

As previously reported, hole PIU-01 was designed to extend Cu-Au mineralization to depth on the southwestern margin of the Piuquenes Central porphyry. Drilling intersected the mineralized intrusion at a downhole depth of 198 metres as predicted. Supergene copper enrichment was observed from 220m to 380m downhole, coincident, and overlapping with primary mineralization from 350 metres.

Strong primary mineralization associated with intense porphyry A type quartz stockwork veining is evident from 350m to approximately 650m. From 650m to the end of hole at 867m quartz veining and mineralization continues, becoming progressively less intense with depth. From 830m disseminated hematite/specularite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization is hosted in volcanic host rocks outside the porphyry intrusive and remains open at depth.

Joseph van den Elsen, President and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to report exceptional intervals of both supergene enriched and primary copper mineralization in the first hole of our maiden drill campaign at the Piuquenes Project. The campaign is achieving its objective of testing the depth and lateral extensions of the previously reported mineralization at Piuquenes Central. Subsequent drill campaigns will also test the undrilled Piuquenes East porphyry target and other nearby targets identified on the property.”

In November 2023, the company entered into an Option and Joint Venture Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. Previous intervals of significant copper and gold mineralization at Piuquenes Central include 413.5 metres at 0.47% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au (0.87% CuEq) (167-580.5 m); and 558.2 metres at 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq) (362-920.2 m EOH), including 130 metres at 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq) (362-492 m).

