Pampa Metals Intersects 448 metres at 0.42% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au at Piuquenes, Argentina

Pampa Metals Corp. [CSE-PM; FSE-FIR; OTCQB-PMMCF] reported outstanding copper-gold assay results for diamond drillhole PIU-02 recently completed at the company’s Piuquenes project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Highlights: 448 metres at 0.42% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 2.44 g/t Ag (from 214m), including 188m at 0.59% Cu, 0.63 g/t Au, 3.49 g/t Ag (450-638m), including 126 m at 0.66% Cu, 0.74 g/t Au, 3.94 g/t Ag (450-576 m).

Hole PIU-02 was orientated along an east-west section, proximate to shallow historical drillhole P4 which reported 67.5m at 0.63% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au. The hole was designed to test the lateral and depth potential of the Piuquenes Central porphyry, along its western side. Assay results confirm a classic sub-vertical to vertical porphyry geometry with chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization fully open at depth.

Weaker mineralization is present from 662m to the end of hole where a gradational boundary to the deposit is encountered.

Joseph van den Elsen, President and CEO, commented: “Following on from the exceptional porphyry copper-gold intersections reported in the first hole of our maiden drill campaign at Piuquenes we are very pleased to report further long intervals of strong primary copper mineralization in the second hole.

“Our initial drilling continues to extend the depth and lateral extensions of mineralization at Piuquenes Central and has confirmed a highly mineralized multi-phase porphyry system which remains open to depth and to the north-east. We are now eagerly awaiting the results from a recently completed third hole. We see the potential for a cluster of deposits on the property and will continue to advance several other nearby targets with surface exploration and geophysics.”

In November 2023, the company announced it had entered into an Option and Joint Venture Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Project.

Reported intervals of significant copper and gold mineralization at Piuquenes Central include: 413.5 m at 0.47% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au (167-580.5 m); 422 m at 0.48% Cu, 0.61 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag (198 – 620m), including 132m at 0.71% Cu, 0.85 g/t Au, 4.3 g/t Ag (220 – 352m), including 80m at 0.6% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au, 3.2 g/t Ag (468 – 548m); 558.2 m at 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag (362-920.2 m EOH), including 130 m at 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag (362-492 m).

