Pan American Energy drilling Big Mack Lithium property, Ontario

Pan American Energy Corp. [CSE: PNRG; OTCQB: PAAND; FRA: SS60] reported the start of the latest drilling program at its Big Mack Lithium Property, located in the Paterson Lake Area of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

This program will complete approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling before the end of the year, building upon the earlier 8,000-metre drill campaign performed in 2023-24, and designed to further delineate high-priority targets and refine the geological model for the Big Mack Property. This work continues on the successes of earlier exploration programs that have highlighted the property’s potential for high-grade lithium mineralization.

An additional focus of this program will be to further investigate the potential of cesium, a critical mineral identified during previous exploration. Recent analysis suggests cesium enrichment beyond the lithium-dominant zones within the core of the pegmatites. This presents an exciting opportunity to assess additional mineralization that could increase the project’s value.

The Big Mack Lithium Property, part of the Separation Lake Greenstone Belt, is strategically positioned in a region known for its high-potential LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites. Pan American continues to build on its successful exploration efforts, which have already delineated multiple mineralized pegmatite zones, including the Big Mack, Eleven Zone, and 6059/Sprinkler Zone pegmatites.

“This new drilling campaign is an important step in advancing the Big Mack Property,” commented Paul Gorman, Interim CEO. “By leveraging the insights from our recently integrated geochemical and geophysical datasets, we are confident in our ability to further delineate high-grade zones and explore the cesium prospect, increasing the economic potential of this exciting project.”

The company has executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources pursuant to which it has acquired a 75% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The company can earn an additional 15% interest in Big Mack, for a total of 90% interest.

