Pan Global intersects 1.5% copper over 8 metres at La Roman target, Spain

Share this article

Pan Global Resources Inc. [TSXV: PGZ; OTCQB: PGZFF; FRA: 2EU] reported positive results for three additional step-out drillholes at the La Romana target and three initial drill results at the La Pantoja target west of La Romana, in the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

La Romana drill highlights: Drillhole LRD186 – northwest step out, open at depth; 8.0m at 1.57% CuEq (1.51% Cu, 0.02% Sn, 3.6 g/t Ag) from 123m, including 3.0m at 3.35% CuEq (3.20% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 7.8 g/t Ag).

Drillhole LRD184 – near-surface, up-dip extension; 16.0m at 0.65% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 2.2 g/t Ag) from 44m, including 8.0m at 1.08% CuEq (0.92% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 3.8 g/t Ag); 3.0m at 2.06% CuEq (1.88% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 8.5 g/t Ag); 2.0m at 1.16% CuEq (1.12% Cu, <0.01% Sn, 3.0 g/t Ag) from 138m.

Drillhole LRD185 – down-dip extension, open at depth; 5.0m at 0.66% CuEq (0.63% Cu, 0.01% Sn, 2.0 g/t Ag) from 133m, and 9.0m at 0.69% CuEq (0.55% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 1.7 g/t Ag) from 180m, including 3m at 1.13% CuEq (0.91% Cu, 0.08% Sn, 2.6 g/t Ag).

La Pantoja drill highlights: Drillhole LPD01 – 1.35m at 1.83% CuEq (1.80% Cu, <0.01% Sn, 3.5 g/t Ag) from 76.75m, and 3.0m at 1.70% CuEq (1.53% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 3.9 g/t Ag) from 97m. Wide tin anomalous zone, 22.0m at 0.05% Sn from 116m, including 6.0m at 0.11% Sn.

Drillhole LPD03 – 1.0m at 5.42% CuEq (5.36% Cu, <0.01% Sn, 8.7 g/t Ag) from 117m.

“The first results from the 2025 multi-target Escacena drill program confirm that the higher-grade copper-tin corridor at La Romana remains open to the northwest with the mineralized trend now extending over 1.7km east-west. New downhole electro-magnetic geophysics (DHEM) indicates excellent potential to expand the higher-grade zone at depth at La Romana. We are also pleased to report that a similar style of mineralization has been intersected in the maiden drill program at the La Pantoja target to the west of La Romana,” said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO.

“The early results at La Pantoja confirm a new zone of copper-tin mineralization stratigraphically beneath La Romana, providing further confirmation of the potential for additional discoveries at the Escacena Project. La Pantoja is a large-scale target with compelling geophysical indicators of stronger mineralization at depth. We look forward to advancing this target with further drilling.”

Drilling continues at the flagship Escacena Project in southern Spain, with the focus on the high-priority Bravo target east of La Romana where wet weather initially hampered access, and at the Providencia target in the Cármenes Project in northern Spain. Additional drill results will be announced over the coming weeks.

La Romana: Step-out drilling was focused on testing the western extent of the near-surface higher-grade copper mineralization.

Drillhole LRD186 with 8.0m at 1.5% Cu confirms the continuity of the La Romana target extending the higher-grade zone 50m, and remains wide-open at depth to the northwest.

Excellent potential to extend the higher-grade zone coincident with an untested downhole electro-magnetic anomaly (190m x 70m) projecting down-dip from drillhole LRD186.

Two additional wide-spaced step-out drillholes (LRD 187 and LRD188) indicate the mineralized trend at La Romana extends a further 300m to the west, with more than a 1.7 km strike-length overall.

Assay results are pending for two westernmost drillholes at La Romana (LRD187 and LRD188), and DHEM is in-progress in hole LRD188. Additional step-out drillholes are planned, aiming to add to a maiden resource.

La Pantoja: Large geophysical target located west of La Romana, with a 500m NW-SE orientation, and extending to over 600m depth.

Geophysical indicators (Heliborne-EM and IP) at La Pantoja are analogous to those at La Romana with coincident copper-tin-silver mineralization.

Initial drilling in the upper part of the target confirms copper-tin mineralization and extensive related mineral alteration at stratigraphic levels beneath La Romana.

Heliborne EM and new DHEM survey results suggest stronger mineralization exists laterally and at depth. Results suggest additional untested mineral potential beneath La Romana, at depths below current drilling.

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is in the final permitting stage for mine development. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global’s La Romana and La Pantoja copper-tin-silver discoveries and the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery. Escacena hosts a number of other prospective targets, including Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte, San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, and Cortijo.

The company’s flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment.

The company’s second project, at Cármenes, northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Share this article