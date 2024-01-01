Paramount Gold Nevada’s Grassy Mountain Gold Project selected for US Government FAST-41 Program, Oregon

Share this article

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [NYSE: PZG] reported that the high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project in Malheur County, Oregon, has been selected for inclusion in the U.S. federal government’s FAST-41 program.

Paramount CEO and director, Rachel Goldman, stated, “We appreciate having Grassy included in the FAST-41 program and look forward to continued collaboration with federal and state agencies as we advance to final permits.”

FAST-41 covered projects are entitled to comprehensive permitting timetables and transparent, collaborative management of those timetables on the Federal Permitting Dashboard as stated in a press release issued by the White House.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready Bald Peak Project in Nevada consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

