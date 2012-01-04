Patriot Battery Metals drills 1.25% Li2O over 96.9 metres at Corvette, Quebec

Share this article

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. [PMET-TSXV; PMETF-OTC] reported core assay results from the first two drill holes completed as part of the summer phase of its 2022 drill campaign at its wholly-owned Corvette property, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. The target drill area – the CV lithium trend – is located approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and power line infrastructure.

Highlights include strong lithium grades over wide intervals returned from first two drill holes completed during the summer phase of the 2022 drill campaign: 1.25% Li 2 O (lithium oxide) and 118 parts per million Ta 2 O 5 (tantalum pentoxide) over 96.9 metres, including 2.53% Li 2 O and 130 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 27.0 metres (CV22-035) as well as 1.38% Li 2 O and 99 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 27.0 metres and 2.00% Li 2 O and 167 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 7.3 metres (CV22-036).

Under the summer program, the main spodumene pegmatite has now been traced in drill hole an additional 500 metres westwardly, from the CV5 pegmatite outcrop to the CV6 pegmatite outcrop. The main pegmatite body has now been traced through drilling over a strike length of approximately 1,900 metres and remains open in all directions;

A third drill rig and barge have now been mobilized to the drill area and are expected to collar shortly. A total of 10,355 metres over 36 holes have now been completed over the 2022 drill campaign – 4,345 metres over 20 holes in the winter program, and 6,010 metres over 16 holes in the summer program.

Blair Way, president and CEO, commented: “The summer drill program has had an excellent start with some very strong drill intersections in our first two holes completed. We have also now confirmed that the principal pegmatite extends from the CV5 outcrop to the CV6 outcrop, which brings the total mineralized strike length tested by drilling to approximately 1.9 km and continues to remain open. This discovery continues to grow as we drill, and, with a third drill rig and accompanying barge now being mobilized, the pace of delineation will increase.”

To date, a total of 10,355 metres (36 holes) have now been completed over the 2022 drill campaign, including 6,010 metres (16 holes) as part of the summer program – drill holes CV22-035 through CV22-050. Core assay results are announced herein for the first two drill holes of the summer program (CV22-035 and CV22-036). Results include well-mineralized intercepts of 1.25% Li 2 O and 118 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 96.9 metres, including 2.53% Li 2 O and 130 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 27.0 metres (CV22-035), and 1.38% Li 2 O and 99 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 27.0 metres and 2.00% Li 2 O and 167 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 7.3 metres (CV22-036).

The company’s summer drilling has now traced the principal spodumene-bearing pegmatite body from the CV5 outcrop to the CV6 outcrop, a distance of approximately 500 m. The main pegmatite body has now been traced through drilling over a strike length of approximately 1,900 m, extending from the CV6 outcrop to south of the CV1 outcrop, and remains open in all directions.





