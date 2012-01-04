Patriot Battery names Brinsden as Non-Executive Chair

Share this article

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. [PMET-CSE, PMETF-OTCQB, R9GA-FSE] on Tuesday said it has appointed Ken Brinsden as Non-Executive Chairman and director, effective August 22, 2022.

Brinsden is the former Managing Director and CEO of Australian company Pilbara Minerals Ltd., where he led the development of Pilgangoora one of the leading lithium developments globally. Pilbara is now producing and selling in excess of 580,000 tonnes of spodumene annually.

“Ken’s experience in building and operating one of the world’s largest hardrock lithium projects is immensely relevant to what lays ahead for Patriot Battery Metals and we could not be more pleased for Ken to join the company,’’ said Patriot Battery President and CEO Blair Way.

On August 22, 2022, Patriot Battery shares closed at $4.35 and currently trade in a 52-week range of $4.88 and 21.5 cents.

The announcement comes after Patriot Battery reported the discovery of a new lithium pegmatite cluster at its Corvette – FCI gold-copper-silver-lithium project in the James Bay Region of Quebec. It said the pegmatite cluster (CV13) is situated less than 4.5 kilometres from, and on geological trend with the CV5-1 pegmatite corridor where drilling is currently focused

Patriot Battery Meals has been targeting the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which is part of the more than 25-kilometre CV Lithium Trend.

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the company in 2017 and spans the FCE West, FCE East and Corvette claim blocks. It consists of numerous spodumene pegmatite occurrences, which include the CV1, CV2, CV3, CV5, CV6, and CV7 pegmatites, highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite – a large 220-metre long and 20-40 metres wide) well mineralized outcrop.

Previous drilling completed in October, 2021, included 15 holes, covering 2,48 metres spread over two prospective trends – the CV Lithium Trend (872 metres over five holes) and the Maven copper-gold-silver Trend (1,177 metres over 10 holes.

“The CV13 pegmatites are situated directly on trend between the CV5-1 pegmatite corridor being actively drilled and the CV8 pegmatite, which remains to be drill tested,’’ said Darren Smith, Patriot Battery’s Vice-President, Exploration. He said the cluster is characterized by a total of 31 spodumene-bearing outcrops, including 20 outcrops with >5.0% visually estimated modal spodumene content.

The two largest outcrops are approximately 70 metres long by 12 metres wide and 100 metres long by 15 metres wide, situated approximately 300 metres apart.

The company said a 2022 surface exploration program is being completed concurrently with the 2022 summer/fall drilling phase, which began in early June, 2022. Concurrently, there are three diamond drill rigs operating along the CV5-1 pegmatite corridor.

Due to the CV13 Pegmatite discovery, the surface program has been extended until mid-October/first snowfall and will continue with mapping, channel sampling, and prospecting across the entire property.





