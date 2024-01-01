Patriot Battery plans name change to PMET Resources

Share this article

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. [PMET-TSX, PMETF-OTCQB, R9GA-FSE] has decided to change its name to PMET Resources Inc. in English, and Ressources PMET in French.

The company said it will retain its existing trading symbols: PMET on the Toronto Stock Exchange; and PMT on the Australian Securities Exchange.

“The name change and corporate rebranding marks the next evolution of the company as development of the world-class Shaakichiuwaanaan project in Canada continues to advance, with the imminent completion of the feasibility study and continued strong progress with permitting and stakeholder engagement,’’ the company said in a press release.

“The evolution of the company’s brand to PMET Resources is consistent with its growth as a diversified global critical minerals company, focused on becoming a reliable long-term supplier of critical minerals to key North American and European markets.’’

In line with this shift, the company said its tagline will evolve from “North America’s lithium powerhouse” to North America’s critical-mineral powerhouse,’’ reflecting the broader geological endowment of Shaakichiuwaanaan. In addition to lithium, the project has tantalum, caesium and gallium resources, with the potential to deliver world-class supplies of each of these highly strategic metals.

Patriot Battery shares on Tuesday eased 1.1% or $0.04 to $3.55. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $4.73 and $1.68.

Patriot Battery Metals is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan property (formerly known as Corvette), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec Canada. The property is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional power line infrastructure.

Patriot Battery was in the news recently when the company said it has confirmed that its Shaakichiuwaanaan lithium property hosts the world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium deposit.

The announcement came after the company declared a maiden Ceasium mineral resource estimate (MRE) in two zones. It said the Rigel Caesium Zone hosts an estimated indicated resource of 163,000 tonnes at 10.25% Cs2O, 1.78% Li20 and 646 ppm Ta205. The Vega Caesium Zone contains an indicated resource of 530,000 tonnes at 2.61% Cs02, 2.23% Li20, and 172 ppm Ta205. On top of that is an inferred resource of 1.7 million tonnes at 2.40% Cs20, 1.81% Li20 and 245 ppm Ta205.

The caesium zone MRE for Rigel and Vega is hosted within the open-pit resource component of the CV13 pegmatite – which forms part of the company’s consolidated MRE for the project (including both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites) – has a total contained caesium metal content of 30,500 tonnes of Cs20, indicated and 40,800 tonnes of Cs20 inferred. Coincident with the pollucite-hosted caesium at Rigel and Vega is high-grade lithium and tantalum, respectively, which may be co-recovered as separate concentrates.

Due to its high density, low toxicity, biodegradable nature, and recoverability, cesium is used to support the completion of oil and gas wells at high pressure and temperature. Caesium is also used in atomic clocks, GPS, aircraft guidance and telecommunications.

Share this article