Pelangio Exploration drills 1.8 g/t gold over 13 metres at Manfo, Ghana

Pelangio Exploration Inc. [PX-TSXV; PGXPF-OTC] has completed a 1,039.5-metre diamond drill program at the Pokukrom East and West deposits on its Manfo project located 15 km south-southeast of Newmont’s Ahafo mine and 40 km north of Asante Gold’s Bibiani mine, Ghana.

Highlights of Diamond Drilling at Pokukrom, Manfo Project: Seven diamond drill holes totaling 1,039.5 metres completed at the Pokukrom East and West deposits. Extends known mineralization at the southern end of the Pokukrom West deposit with SPDD23-006 intercepting 1.88 g/t gold over 13 metres, including 4.01 g/t gold over 4 metres in oxide.

SPDD23-007 returning 0.71 g/t gold over 20 metres including 1.32 g/t gold over 6 metres followed by a second zone of 1.66 g/t gold over 7 meters including 8.43 g/t gold over 1 metre extending mineralization down-dip at the shallow southern end of Pokukrom East.

Numerous potential resource extension and exploration targets remain untested around the known resources and along the 9 km of favourable structure at Manfo which will be addressed in future diamond drilling and exploration aircore drilling programs.

“The positive drilling results from the southern ends of both Pokukrom East and West has extended the mineralization incrementally in those areas warranting follow up drilling which could add to the resource,” commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO. “”he recently completed diamond drilling program at Manfo is part of a larger planned program of 3,700 metres of diamond drilling designed to test for extensions to the known mineralization at Pokukrom plus exploration targets in the vicinity.

“While the recent program eliminated two targets from the list (a soil plus auger anomaly on the northwestern flank of Pokukrom East and the northerly extension of Pokukrom West at shallow levels), a number of targets remain untested at Pokukrom to be drilled in future programs. In addition, a 6,750-metre exploration aircore drilling program is planned to assess a number of compelling targets along the 9 km of favourable structure on the Manfo property for additional discoveries, including follow up at several prospects which have been lightly drill tested to date.”

A diamond drilling program was conducted on the Manfo Project between March 17 and June 19, 2023 with all assays recently received. Seven holes were drilled for a total of 1,039.5 meters to test for extensions to the known mineralization plus exploration targets around the Pokukrom deposits with four of the holes totaling 701.7 meters at Pokukrom East and three holes totaling 337.8 meters at Pokukrom West.

The Manfo Project covers an area of 96 km2 in the north-central part of the Sefwi-Bibiani greenstone belts. Manfo has been explored by Pelangio since 2010 resulting in the discovery of multiple prospects along 9 km of favourable structure with three of those prospects being advanced through drilling to a mineral resource estimated in 2013 by SRK Consulting at 195,000 oz (at 1.52 g/t Au) Indicated and 298,000 oz (at 0.96 g/t Au) Inferred with the bulk of the resource contained in the two Pokukrom deposits.

The recently completed program continues the planned 3,700-metre diamond drilling program with 1,039.5 metres drilled to test additional targets in and near the Pokukrom West and East deposits with numerous targets still remaining to be drilled. A 6,750-metre exploration aircore drilling program is also planned to test numerous prospective targets for additional discoveries beyond the known resource areas.

Pelangio acquires and explores world-class land packages on strategic gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the Manfo property, site of seven near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti’s prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as its Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property.

