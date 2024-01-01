Phenom Resources discovers gold-in-soils anomaly at Dobbin Gold Project, Nevada

Share this article

Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV-PHNM; OTCQX; PHNMF; FSE-1PY0] reported that it has identified a strong 900-metre (approx. 3,000 ft) long by 220-metre (approx. 720 ft) wide gold in soils anomaly with a large number of values between >0.1 g/t gold up to 2.73 g/t gold (approx. 0.09 oz/ton) on the company’s Dobbin Gold Project 80 km southwest of Eureka, central Nevada.

The linear anomaly reflects a northeast- trending structure presumed to be subvertical cutting through gently dipping Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates, an important host for many Carlin-type gold deposits in central and northern Nevada. Because the 900-metre long persistent anomaly is open-ended in both directions, addition soil sampling was completed last week to test up to a 1.7 km potential strike length. Multiple areas of black jasperoid rubble and outcrop were noted by soil sampling crews during the recent extensional soil sampling work. These additional results should be available later this month.

Dave Mathewson, Director and Geological Advisor of the company, states, “The size and strength of this surface gold soil anomaly is rarely found in Nevada and is as good as it gets. Anomalies of this character and magnitude where previously found have led to further gold discovery and ultimately even producing gold deposits. This is a mine deposit-scale anomaly. There are no other words than calling these results a significant discovery indication event. There has, to date, been no drilling anywhere in this area. These geochemical levels of gold and associated pathfinder elements within these permissive Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates strongly suggest the presence of a significant disseminated, carbonate-hosted Carlin-style gold deposit.”

Dave Mathewson continued, “This Carlin gold deposit-style prospect was first identified and staked by me in 1989-1990 while in the employ of Newmont Exploration, Ltd. At that time, we could not advance the anomaly with trenching and drill testing because shortly after its discovery, the US Federal government imposed an overlapping Federal Wilderness Study Area. Sometime after Newmont’s departure from the site, the study area shrank to the smaller Table Mountain Wilderness Area, which reopened the anomaly to mineral staking and development. I am very pleased that this extraordinary anomaly has resurfaced, back in my hands again, and for Phenom.”

Mapping and sampling indicate the widespread presence of Carlin-type system alteration assemblage of jasperoid and decalcification. Limited rock chip sampling up to 400 metres along strike to the northeast end of the soil anomaly returned pathfinder element values up to 194 ppm arsenic, 103 ppm antimony and 12 ppm mercury, also suggestive that the anomaly is much longer than currently known. Geologic mapping and sampling are ongoing at the project.

Phenom has staked additional claims to increase the size of the Dobbin property.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America’s largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend.

Approximately nine million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near (5-15km) the Phenom property. The company has options on three gold projects in Nevada – the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets, and the Crescent Vally Property, a Bonanza high-grade gold vein-type target.

Share this article