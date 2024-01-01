Phenom Resources drilling on Crescent Valley Gold Project, Nevada

Share this article

Phenom Resources Corp. TSXV: [PHNM; OTCQX: PHNMF; FSE: 1PY0] reported that drilling has commenced on its Crescent Valley Gold Project, 22 km (13 miles) southwest of Carlin, Nevada. The Crescent Valley Gold Project represents a high-grade, bonanza-vein gold prospect strategically located within the Northern Nevada Rift flanking the southwest fringe of the Carlin Gold Trend in Northern Nevada.

Dave Mathewson, Director and Geological Advisor to the Company stated, “The Crescent Valley Project represents the core portion of the largest quartz vein system in Nevada that I am aware of. The project has a setting remarkably similar to that of the SLEEPER deposit located in Humboldt County, Nevada. The SLEEPER Mine was a high-grade gold mine operated by AMAX Gold from 1986-1996 and was considered the lowest cost gold producer in the world in 1988 at $103/oz because of its open pit mined Bonanza vein and wall-rock gold grades which, combined, averaged 0.48 oz/ton gold.”

The range-front/margin vein system is a zone of multi-event, silica-healed, hydrothermal breccias. Portions of the veins display minor repetitive banding, coarsely-bladed calcite, and quartz pseudomorphs of the calcite, within larger zones of phreatic-type brecciation that typically represent above-boiling zones of hydrothermal fluids and also above the prospective deposition levels of gold.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America’s largest highest grade primary vanadium resource.

The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada, the King Solomon and Dobbin properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets and the Crescent Valley Property.

Share this article