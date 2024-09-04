Phenom Resources reports Dobbin Gold footprint expanded, Nevada

Share this article

Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV: PHNM; OTCQX: PHNMF; FSE: 1PY0] reported the recent round of soil results from sampling, the objective of which has been to expand the length of the strong northeast-trending Dobbin soil anomaly initially reported September 4, 2024. The Dobbin Gold Project lies 80 km (49 miles) southwest of Eureka in central Nevada.

New soil sampling results extend the gold anomaly from 900 metres (3,000 ft) to 1.3 km (4,300 ft) in length. A large number of gold values in the anomaly assay between >0.1 g/t Au up to 2.73 g/t Au (approx. 0.09oz/ton). The system footprint may be larger still.

Prospecting and mapping have identified a 600 metre (2,000 ft) long by 200 metre (650 ft) wide trend of similar alteration (significant veining and jasperoid) which is interpreted to be a faulted off south-western extension of the gold anomaly. Soil sampling has been completed over this new segment. Assays are anticipated in two weeks’ time.

The anomalous gold zone and SW extension represented in Figure 1 are interpreted to be controlled by northeast-trending structures presumed to be subvertical, cutting through gently-dipping Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates, an important host for many Carlin-type gold deposits in central and northern Nevada.

Dave Mathewson, Director and Geological Advisor of the company, stated, “The size and strength of this surface gold soil anomaly when it was just 900 metres long is rarely found in Nevada. Now it is longer, as determined by the new results and may yet be additionally extended. Anomalies of this character and magnitude where previously found have led to significant gold discoveries and ultimately even producing gold deposits. There has, to date, been no drilling in these areas. These geochemical levels of gold and associated pathfinder elements within these permissive Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates strongly suggest the presence of a significant disseminated, carbonate-hosted Carlin-style gold deposit.”

In addition, Phenom added more claims in September to increase the size of the Dobbin Property.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America’s largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately nine million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near (5-15km) the Phenom property. The company has options on three gold projects in Nevada – the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets, and the Crescent Vally Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

Share this article