Piedmont Lithium posts high-grade drill results at North American Lithium Project, Quebec

Piedmont Lithium Inc. [Nasdaq: PLL; OTC: PLLTL], a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, announced the final results received from the North American Lithium (NAL) 2024 drilling program, Quebec. NAL is North America’s largest producing spodumene mine and is jointly owned by Piedmont (25%) and Sayona Mining Limited (75%) [ASX: SYA].

The 2024 drilling program was launched in February 2024 and concluded in December 2024. The program focused on the strategic objectives of enhancing the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and identifying additional mineralization which may lead to an increase of the MRE.

Piedmont and Sayona will incorporate the latest drill results into an updated MRE, aiming to upgrade resource classification and increase overall resource tonnage. These results also reinforce the potential for expanding production at NAL. At the same time, they support improved mine planning to maximize project value and efficient resource development.

“The positive drilling outcomes support our plans for a potential brownfield expansion at NAL, aiming to increase production capacity to meet the growing global demand for lithium with resources produced in North America,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium. “These developments reinforce our commitment to advancing NAL as a cornerstone asset in our portfolio and contribute to our vision of becoming a leading supplier of lithium products critical to the energy transition.”

Piedmont Lithium is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Its goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest.

Piedmont’s projects include the Carolina Lithium project in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium [AIM: ALL; ASX: A11].

