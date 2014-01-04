Piedmont Lithium produces first spodumene concentrate, Quebec

Share this article

Piedmont Lithium Inc. [PLL-NASDAQ, ASX], a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, today announced that its jointly-owned North American Lithium (NAL) project has successfully produced initial spodumene concentrate (SC6) as plans advance to fully restart the Quebec operation. Approximately 70 tonnes of spodumene concentrate were produced as part of commissioning with first shipment of saleable product targeted for Q3 2023.

Patrick Brindle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Piedmont Lithium, applauded the progress toward full-scale production. “This initial production from NAL underscores the diligence and dedication of the management team to restart the mine and concentrator both on time and on budget. NAL is the most advanced lithium project in terms of development in the U.S. and Canada, and we expect the operation to provide the only major source of new SC6 production in North America in the near term.”

NAL is one of the projects in the portfolio of Sayona Quebec, a joint venture between Piedmont and Sayona Mining Limited [SYA-ASX]. In addition to Piedmont’s economic interest in the joint venture, the company holds an offtake agreement with Sayona Quebec to purchase the greater of 113,000 tonnes per year or 50% of the joint venture’s SC6 production. Piedmont subsequently has agreements with LG Chem and Tesla to provide spodumene concentrate from NAL beginning in H2 2023. Sayona Mining has indicated a target of four shipments from NAL by the end of 2023 totalling 85,000 to 115,000 metric tons.

Piedmont Lithium is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Their goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Its projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium [ALL-AIM, A11-ASX].





