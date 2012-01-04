Playfair Mining drills RKV project, Norway

Share this article

Playfair Mining Ltd. [PLY-TSXV; PLYFF-OTC; P1J-FSE] is now drilling the Saterfjellet mobile metal ion target, having competed initial drilling at the 100%-owned Rostvangen and Kletten MMI targets, south-central Norway. At Rostvangen a total of 544 metres were drilled in 11 holes while six holes totalling 439 m were drilled at Kletten. Drill core logging, cutting and sampling have been completed at Rostvangen. A total of 88 samples, including blanks, standards and duplicates, are being shipped for analysis. Drill core from Kletten has now been moved from the field to the company’s facility in Tynset where core logging is in progress.

Playfair has made drill notifications covering its 2022 drill program at RKV for 33 initial drill holes and up to 107 additional holes for a total of 140 holes dependent on results. All notifications and necessary permits are in place.

In 2021 initial drilling was carried out at the Rodalen and Storboren targets, further drilling at Storboren is planned in 2022 following completion of drilling at the Saterfjellet target.

Don Moore, CEO, commented: “Our drilling and support team in Norway is doing an incredible job. The exploration technique requires numerous drill moves at each of our seven targets. Considerable effort has been made to protect nature and gain the support of the local municipality with very positive results. We truly appreciate the growing support. We continue to press forward with the objective of finishing up this phase of drilling by mid-September.”

Overall management and execution of Playfair's RKV drilling program is provided by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., an independent consulting group.





