Playfair Mining drills RKV project, Norway

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Playfair Mining Ltd. [PLY-TSXV; PLYFF-OTC; P1J-FSE] is now drilling the Saterfjellet mobile metal ion target, having competed initial drilling at the 100%-owned Rostvangen and Kletten MMI targets, south-central Norway. At Rostvangen a total of 544 metres were drilled in 11 holes while six holes totalling 439 m were drilled at Kletten. Drill core logging, cutting and sampling have been completed at Rostvangen. A total of 88 samples, including blanks, standards and duplicates, are being shipped for analysis. Drill core from Kletten has now been moved from the field to the company’s facility in Tynset where core logging is in progress.

Playfair has made drill notifications covering its 2022 drill program at RKV for 33 initial drill holes and up to 107 additional holes for a total of 140 holes dependent on results. All notifications and necessary permits are in place.

In 2021 initial drilling was carried out at the Rodalen and Storboren targets, further drilling at Storboren is planned in 2022 following completion of drilling at the Saterfjellet target.

Don Moore, CEO, commented: “Our drilling and support team in Norway is doing an incredible job. The exploration technique requires numerous drill moves at each of our seven targets. Considerable effort has been made to protect nature and gain the support of the local municipality with very positive results. We truly appreciate the growing support. We continue to press forward with the objective of finishing up this phase of drilling by mid-September.”

Overall management and execution of Playfair’s RKV drilling program is provided by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., an independent consulting group.


Share this article

More Stories

Core Assets intersects mineralization at Silver Lime project, British Columbia; shares up

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Commerce Resources extends mineralization at Ashram REE project, Quebec

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Victoria Gold faces inflation, recruitment challenges

3 hours ago Staff Writer

500 oz gold stolen from Austral Gold’s Guanaco refinery, Chile

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Springs drills 0.74g/t AuEq over 26 metres at Gold Springs, Utah/Nevada

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Wheaton Precious Metals lowers production target

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Core Assets intersects mineralization at Silver Lime project, British Columbia; shares up

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Commerce Resources extends mineralization at Ashram REE project, Quebec

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Victoria Gold faces inflation, recruitment challenges

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Playfair Mining drills RKV project, Norway

3 hours ago Staff Writer

500 oz gold stolen from Austral Gold’s Guanaco refinery, Chile

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.