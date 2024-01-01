Power Metallic Mines drills 12.54 metres of 10.99% CuEq at the Lion Zone and 11.25 metres of 1.22% CuEq at Nisk East, Quebec

Share this article

Power Metallic Mines Inc. [TSXV: PNPN; OTCBB: PNPNF; FSE: IVV] reported the return of the final 11 holes from the winter 2025 drilling campaign focused on the Lion Zone (9 holes) and Nisk East (2 holes), Quebec.

The nine holes at lion (PML-25-005 to 013) were testing multiple areas of the Lion Zone, including the down plunge extent, shallow sub-crop projections, in-fill drilling of the Lion Zone, and testing of off-hole EM (BHEM) anomalies west of Lion.

The nine holes reported in this release were testing the deeper plunge extent on the western side of the Lion Zone; shallow sub-cropping interpreted locations of the Lion Zone, and internal in-fill drilling to better define the heterogenous width and grade of the Lion Zone in preparation for a future mineral resource estimate.

Holes PML-25-005 and 012a were testing the down plunge extent of the western side of the Lion Zone. Both holes intersected substantial polymetallic zones (3.10 g/t Au, 25.52 g/t Ag, 4.09% Cu, 12.06 g/t Pd, 2.00 g/t Pt – CuEqRec 10.99% over 12.54 metres in PML-25-012a) indicating a potential shift to the west for the plunge of the high-grade portion of the Lion zone. This plunge direction will be followed up by early drill holes in the spring/summer drill campaign starting in early June.

Holes PML-25-006 through 009a tested interpreted shallow sub-crop locations for the Lion Zone. The shallow areas of Lion were gaps in our knowledge of the deposit. All holes hit low grade hanging-wall style mineralization but failed to intersect the high-grade zones encountered in deeper drill holes.

Hole PML-25-13 was specifically targeted on a wide gap in drill spacing that was interpreted as a relatively low grade portion of the Lion Zone. This hole intersected better than expected mineralization including 0.15 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 1.48% Cu, 1.49 g/t Pd and 0.44 g/t Pt over 5.83 metres, effectively filling a hole in the projection of the Lion Zone.

Significantly, the southwestern plunge direction remains open for additional increases to the size of Lion, and this will be our first target tested in the spring/summer drill campaign.

Two holes were targeted on areas east of the Nisk Deposit (MRE 2023), termed Nisk East in previous press releases. Historical drilling in the area had given indications of possible Lion, or Lion-Nisk hybrid style mineralization through indicator minerals located in stratigraphic positions conducive for Lion style zones. Hole PMN-25-003 failed to intersect any significant mineralization, but hole PMN-25-004 hit Lion style mineralization on the stratigraphic footwall to the ultra-mafic sill, like Lion’s location. Additional mineralization extended into the ultra-mafic with Ni-Cu Nisk style sulphide mineralization. This discovery will be followed up by drilling in the spring/summer drill campaign and this success provides proof of exploration concepts along the untested target strike length between the Nisk and Lion zones. Reported length is downhole distance; true width based on model projections is estimated as 85% of downhole length.

As previously disclosed, Power Metallic is expanding its core facility to accommodate up to six drills turning. Currently the area of the old core facility has been moved or dismantled and useable structures from that facility have been co-opted into office, storage, safety, core cutting and medical units. New core buildings are beginning to arrive with the first two units in place, and electrical hook-ups being prepared.

Drilling is scheduled to start June 6 with two drills. By the end of June, with the delivery of the next two core logging units, production will be increased to four drills. Initial drilling will be focused on expanding the Lion zone, with follow-up drilling beginning to explore the strike extensions of the favorable stratigraphy from the Lion and Nisk zones, including exploration along the Tiger trend.

Drilling during the spring/summer will be a combination of overland and helicopter supported drilling. As the company moves into the fall freeze up and acquires the final two core logging containers, exploration will expand to six drills.

As previously advised, the summer period will include extensive mapping and prospecting carried out in parallel with airborne EM surveying over prospective target areas. Power Metallic has planned the logistics and support for carrying out this largest exploration effort on the project to date.

On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [CRE: TSXV].

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

