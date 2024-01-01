Power Metallic Mines expands Lion Zone at Nisk Project, Quebec

Share this article

Power Metallic Mines Inc. [TSXV: PNPN; OTCBB: PNPNF; FSE: IVV] reported the return of five holes from the winter 2025 drilling campaign focused on the Lion Zone at the Nisk Project near Nemaska, Quebec.

The five holes (PN-25-096, 097, 100; and PML-25-001 and 002) were testing the down-plunge extent of the Lion Zone, and a large off-hole EM (BHEM) anomaly detected in drill hole PN-24-093. All holes hit Lion style polymetallic mineralization.

Power Metallic has been exploring multiple zones during the winter 2025 campaign, including the Lion Zone, Nisk Zone, Nisk East Zone, and Tiger Zone. The targets of the winter drilling extends over approximately 8km of strike of favorable stratigraphy. This news release is for Lion Zone drill holes.

Assay results are still pending from the winter 2025 program from extensional and definition drilling in the Lion area (nine holes remaining) and four holes from the Nisk deposit area.

The five holes reported in this release were testing the deeper plunge extent of the Lion Zone. Holes PN-25-096 and 097 intercepted wide zones (18.5 metres and 31.5 metres drill intercepts respectively) of lower grade disseminated mineralization in the structural hangingwall, as well as the narrower high grade zones characteristic of the Lion deposit.

Of particular interest is high grade gold, silver, copper mineralization encountered within the ultra mafic (UM) layered intrusion (1.95 metres at 13.54 g/t Au, 236.6 g/t Ag, 1.08% Cu, 0.21% Ni, 0.21 g/t Pd) in PN-25-096. This mineralization is in a stratigraphic sequence not previously seen to be mineralized at Lion (Lion occurs stratigraphically below the UM), and it appears to be a potential precursor to a more evolved polymetallic mineralization predicted in our exploration modelling.

In contrast holes PN-25-100 and PML-25-001 and 002 tested the deeper eastern side of the plunge on the Lion Zone. These holes are missing the lower grade disseminated mineralization, returning narrow high-grade only. But the massive sulphide mineralization in these areas are very high-grade and copper dominant. In particular, Holes PML-25-001 and 002 have sub-metre massive sulphides that graded 15% Cu and 29.3% Cu respectively, with significant Ni, Pd and Ag grades.

These massive sulphide zones suggest a change in the character of Lion from the shallower drill intersections containing high precious metals (Pd, Pt, Ag, Au) that helped carry the CuEqRec value. This change may represent possible closer proximity to a Ni/Cu massive sulphide deposit that is characteristic of other polymetallic districts in the world, but that have yet to be discovered at the Nisk project.

Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic, emphasized the high value of these results by stating, “With each set of assays we are growing the Lion Zone. We are also still learning. We are defining some of the borders of the Zone even as we are advancing it at depth. The high-grade hits here are exciting and we think meaningful clues on richer mineralized areas that are in close proximity.”

Reported length is downhole distance; true width based on model projections is estimated as 85% of downhole length

Power Metallic is focused on developing the high-grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk Project into Canada’s next polymetallic mine.

On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk Project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [CRE: TSXV].

The Nisk property comprises a large land position (20 km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

