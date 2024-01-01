Power Metals begins multi-element test work on West Joe samples, Ontario

Share this article

Power Metals Corp. [TSX VENTURE: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF; FSE: OAA1] reported hydrometallurgical test work has commenced on concentrate samples from its 100%-owned Case Lake Project (CLP), northeastern Ontario.

Mineral processor Nagrom will conduct test work to produce tantalite and spodumene concentrates from the Phase I metallurgical test work with Tomra and SGS. The Company seeks to demonstrate increased economic value from the multielement potential of the project with the addition of high-grade tantalum and lithium.

The company has also completed a total of 23 drill holes for 1,475 metres as part of its Phase III exploration drilling program at West Joe. Results are expected in late January pending laboratory schedules over the end of year period.

A low-level, high-resolution drone magnetic survey has also been completed across the southern area of CLP, with a total of 1,450-line km complete. An additional 121-line kilometers were surveyed, as well as the planned 1,329-line km.

The company has also completed its December monitoring and data analysis program across CLP, including water sampling and hydrological flow meter analysis, completing the 2024 environmental analysis schedule.

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals commented: “We are extremely pleased to have engaged Nagrom to conduct test work on tantalite and spodumene from our West Joe Project.

“Having access to a world-class test facility that has market capture of more than 70% of the world’s tantalum test work and a world leader in lithium test work is very exciting for the company.

“We have also finalized a very productive exploration year with the completion of Phase III drilling, Phase II drone survey, and environmental analysis programs.

“We look forward to receiving results from this activity and unlocking additional value for our shareholders with the multielement potential from our Case Lake Project.”

Johnathan More, Chairman and Founder of Power Metals, added, “The company is incredibly pleased to commence with Nagrom as we add further weight to the multielement potential and economic value of our project to meet global demand for critical minerals.

“Case Lake has produced a trifecta of world-class results in cesium, tantalum and lithium. The economics of Case Lake are robust and we are eager to continue advancing this project.

“The completion of our exploration programs round out an incredible year for the Company that has laid a very strong base for the year ahead.”

Mineral processor Nagrom has been engaged to commence test work on tantalite and spodumene from recently conducted samples produced from a part of our Phase I test work with Tomra and SGS.

The company has completed its Phase III drilling program at West Joe with a total of 1,475 metres across 23 NQ diameter diamond drill holes.

Currently, a total of 19 drill holes have been submitted to SGS with the remining drill holes to be finalized in the coming week. Assay results are anticipated to commence in late January of 2025 and continue into early February.

West Joe is one of only four world-class lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite systems that has produced several high-grade cesium intercepts up to 22.47% Cs₂O (Cesium Oxide), along with high-grade tantalum up to 5,328 ppm.

Drill holes PWM-24-250 to PWM-24-259 intersected 3% -15% pollucite with 2% -20% spodumene, and 1% tantalite grains that are up to 2mm in size within the drill core.

Mineralized pegmatites are between 5-8 metres thick in all drill holes and commenced from a shallow 20 metres downhole depth from surface.

All pegmatite intervals intersected coarse spodumene, and local mm-scale tantalite grains and veinlets.

The Phase II drone magnetic survey was completed December 11 by Pioneer Exploration across the southern area of the CLP with 1,450-line km of survey conducted.

The company was unable to complete the northeastern corner of the survey due to thick vegetation and no accessibility for the drone team.

The final series of geophysical data is currently undergoing QAQC in preparation to begin an updated structural model and drill hole targeting across the recently submitted early exploration permit.

The company has completed its December environmental monitoring as the final environmental monitoring program for 2024 continued at the CLP with Blue Heron Environmental.

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. The property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division.

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The company has drilled a total of 22,231 metres of core between 2017 and 2024 at the property.

Share this article