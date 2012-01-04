Power Metals drills 1.11% Li2O over 6.84 metres at Case Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Power Metals Corp. [PWM-TSXV; PWRMF– OTCQB; OAA1-FSE] reported drill holes have intersected high-grade Li, Cs and Ta (lithium, cesium and tantalum) mineralization on the West Joe dike and Li and Ta mineralization on the Main dike on the 100%-owned Case Lake property in Cochrane, Ontario.

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO, commented: “These fantastic drill results continue to impress our strong geological team. Drilling is ongoing and we are extremely excited for the next round of assays to be received from the lab.”

The lithium mineralization is mainly spodumene, but also lepidolite at West Joe and is spodumene on the Main Dyke. Cesium mineralization is pollucite at West Joe and Ta mineralization is Ta-oxides at West Joe and Main Dykes.

Assay highlights on West Joe Dyke include 1.11 % Li 2 O (lithium), 2.15 % Cs 2 O (cesium) and 365.46 ppm Ta (tantalum) over 6.84 metres in drill hole PWM-22-128; 1.28 % Li 2 O, 6.53 % Cs 2 O and 324.0 ppm Ta over 1.0 metre in PWM-22-128.

PWM-22-129 returned 1.75 % Li 2 O, 0.06 % Cs 2 O and 221.0 ppm Ta over 1.0 metre. PWM-22-130 returned 1.74 % Li 2 O, 0.01 % Cs 2 O, 197.0 ppm Ta over 0.79 metres.

Drill hole PWM-22-131 intersected biotite-rich metasedimentary host rock with elevated Li, Rb and Cs contents from 45.89-47.30 metres, 1.41-metres interval with 0.49 % Li 2 O, 3094 ppm Rb and 0.47 % Cs 2 O. This metasomatized host rock can be used as a pathfinder to locate blind pegmatites on the property.

Assay highlights on Main Dyke include 1.71 % Li 2 O and 240.77 ppm Ta over 12.0 metres in PWM-22-132. PWM-22-133 returned 1.20% Li 2 O and 218.68 ppm Ta over 19.0 metres.

The Power Metals 2022 summer drill program is for 5,000 metres with over 2,000 metres completed to date. This press release reports assays received to date from drill hole PWM-22-128 to 131 on the West Joe Dyke and drill holes PWM-22-132 and 133 on the Main Dyke. The purpose of each drill hole was to infill on known mineralization to aid in a future resource estimate.

The Case Lake property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome.





Share this article