Power Metals finds new pegmatite zone at Case Lake, Ontario

Power Metals Corp. [TSXV: PWM; FSE: OAA1; OTCQB: PWRMF] reported that it has identified a new prospective pegmatite zone from soil sampling conducted to the north-northwest of West Joe at its 100%-owned Case Lake Property (CLP) 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario.

The results from recent soil sampling conducted across two targets to the NNW of West Joe indicate anomalous levels of cesium, tantalum, lithium, and rubidium, which further affirms prospective drill targets for our upcoming winter program.

The company has engaged Pioneer Exploration to commence its 2024 Phase II Drone Magnetic Survey program at the CLP and anticipates completing 1,329 line-km of data collection to complete the low-level high-resolution drone magnetic survey as part of Phase II. The Company continues to develop a robust structural model of the critical mineral targets at West Joe and Main Zone in preparation for exploration in 2025.

Power Metals has also submitted a new early exploration permit to the Ontario Mines Department which will supersede the current permit, due to expire in Q1 2025. This three-year permit is expected to be granted in January 2025 and will encompass all critical mineral exploration targets across the property, with the support of the Ontario Government and key stakeholders of the region.

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals commented:

“I am very excited with the results from the soil sampling program that has defined a new prospective area on the property as we continue to target cesium and critical minerals at our Case Lake Project. The ongoing development of our geological model continues to define additional drill targets for cesium and critical minerals outside of West Joe. In addition, our Phase II drone magnetic survey data will further strengthen our geological understanding across the property and will set the stage for our 2025 exploration activities.”

Johnathan More, Founder and Chairman of Power Metals, added: “The company is pleased to receive confirmation from the soil sample assays that there is increased potential for additional cesium targets on the property. We look forward to drilling these areas in 2025 as we add additional confidence to our world-class critical minerals project in Ontario. The addition of increased confidence to our current geological model that will be gained from our Phase II Drone Survey will also greatly assist the team in exploration programs for next year at Case Lake.”

The company has received positive results from the recent targeted soil survey program, testing two geophysical anomalies similar to the West Joe Prospect, located 500 metres north-northwest of West Joe.

The results of the survey show a very strong cesium anomaly characterized by a series of samples that extend 180 metres along the survey corridor into the structural footwall of the known cesium, lithium, and tantalum mineralization at West Joe. Strong anomalies for lithium and lithium, cesium, and tantalum (LCT) associated rubidium have also been observed in the results from West Joe.

A total of 177 samples were collected over five lines from the top 10 centimeters of glacial soil material at 25 meter spacing, along 600 to 800-metre survey lines. The program included a control line over known cesium, lithium, and tantalum mineralization at the West Joe prospect.

The two target areas to the NNW of West Joe also reported strong lithium and LCT-associated beryllium anomalies that are 150 to 200 metres wide along survey lines on top of the targets. Elevated cesium signatures and LCT-associated rubidium anomalies were also identified in the target areas, which is positive given the mobile nature of cesium, whilst displaying a strong lithium and beryllium signature. The area is covered by a think cover of glacial till with low lying relief displaying consistent water-rich zones compared to West Joe which has a relatively thin layer of glacial cover and outcrops at surface.

The company is pleased at the success of the surface exploration methods to validate geophysical anomalies in ground covered by thick glacial material within the LCT-prolific Case Lake Property. Based on the geochemical results from cesium, lithium and K/Rb, and K/Cs ratios the company is able to utilize this data for further targeting and exploration drilling. These results further validate work to date on our geological targeting from structural and geophysical data at CLP as the Company continues to systematically test all prospective zones across the property.

