Power Nickel, Critical Elements report Nisk nickel project resource estimate, Quebec

7 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Power Nickel Inc. [PNPN-TSXV; CMETF-OTC; IVV1-FSE; CMX-Santiago] and Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [CRE-TSXV; CRECF-OTCQX; F12-FSE] have released the initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE) on their Nisk nickel sulphide project near James Bay, Quebec.

Power Nickel completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium. The Nisk project comprises a large land position (20 km of strike length) with numerous high-grade nickel intercepts. Since completion of the option, Power Nickel retained 3DGeo Solution Inc. to create a geological model of the Nisk project and used this as a guide to the very successful initial Power Nickel 2,400-metre drill program completed last December and reported in March, 2022.

On the basis of this drill program and the historical drill results, 3DGeo Solution was mandated to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and technical report. Engineering work related to defining a constraining pit shell and underground minable shapes was contracted to InnovExplo Inc.

The 2022 Nisk Mineral Resource Estimate Open Pit and underground) is pegged at Indicated Resources of 2,587,600 tonnes grading 1.20% NiEq (nickel equivalent), or 0.72% nickel, 0.42% copper, 0.05% cobalt, 0.11 g/t platinum, 0.72 g/t palladium, 0.05 g/t gold and 2.44 g/t silver. Inferred Resources stand at 1,404,800 tonnes grading 1.29% NiEq, or 0.75% nickel, 0.53% copper, 0.04% cobalt, 0.18 g/t platinum, 0.79 g/t palladium, 0.04 g/t gold and 1.71 g/t silver.

“Power Nickel was extremely pleased with the inaugural mineral resource estimate. When taken in context with our very conservative assumptions and the clear infill drilling opportunities.  We feel we have shown Nisk has significant commercial potential. The resource update has clearly indicated some additional infill drilling is needed and these holes are now in process of being permitted as part of our upcoming fully funded drill program,” commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. “We already have permitted several drill targets to the flanks of the current deposit designed to extend the deposit and test new potential pods for additional resources. Historically, nickel sulphide deposits don’t exist in isolated solo deposits but typically have a string-of-pearl formation, where multiple pearls or pods of resources are congregated in a close geographic area. The next round of drilling will focus on infill drilling targets as outlined by the mineral resources estimate and on this search to extend and discover new nickel pods. We expect drilling to commence in August and to be completed in September.”


Share this article

More Stories

Equinox Gold hits 5.0 million ounces at Mesquite

7 hours ago Staff Writer

South Atlantic Gold to develop Pedra with Ceará government, Brazil

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Signal Gold drills 0.49 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at Tilt Cove, Newfoundland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Jourdan raising $2.4 million for Quebec lithium projects

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Eloro drills 188.64 g/t AgEq over 349.08 metres at Iska Iska, Bolivia

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Royal Helium acquires Imperial Helium

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Equinox Gold hits 5.0 million ounces at Mesquite

7 hours ago Staff Writer

South Atlantic Gold to develop Pedra with Ceará government, Brazil

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Power Nickel, Critical Elements report Nisk nickel project resource estimate, Quebec

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Signal Gold drills 0.49 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at Tilt Cove, Newfoundland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Jourdan raising $2.4 million for Quebec lithium projects

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.