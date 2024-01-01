Power Nickel Hole intersects over 29.5 metres wide polymetallic zone grading 2.3%-11% CuEq at Nisk Project, Quebec

Share this article

Power Nickel Inc. [TSXV: PNPN; OTCBB: PNPNF; FSE: IVV] reported the return of the first two holes of the fall campaign at the Nisk Project, located near the town of Nemaska, Quebec. Hole PN-24-076 reported no material results. Hole PN-24-078 results are outlined below.

Highlights: PN-24-078 returned 29.40 metres of 0.53 g/t Au, 11.95 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu, 1.08 g/t Pd, 0.36 g/t Pt and 0.06% Ni, including 11.55 m of 0.44 g/t Au, 11.55 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 1.25 g/t Pd, 0.76 g/t Pt and 0.02% Ni, which includes 2.00 m of 0.64 g/t Au, 14.85 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu, 2.71 g/t Pd, 2.32 g/t Pt and 0.02% Ni and 4.65 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 15.83 g/t Ag, 0.97 % Cu, 1.25 g/t Pd, 0.50 g/t Pt and 0.04% Ni, and including 13.35 m of 0.77 g/t Au, 15.86 g/t Ag, 1.98% Cu, 1.29 g/t Pd, 0.14 g/t Pt and 0.12% Ni, which includes 2.90 m of 3.16 g/t Au, 21.62 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 4.72 g/t Pd, 0.44 g/t Pt and 0.48% Ni, and 4.00 m of 0.23 g/t Au, 35.78 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu, 0.73 g/t Pd, 0.11 g/t Pt and 0.03% Ni.

Terry Lynch, CEO, commented, “We had some material in for assays for metallurgical and research purposes and two early holes 76 and 78 were included in this run. 76 was a miss possibly due to the angle of attack and will be revisited in another hole. But 78 was a very good hole. Its not in the core of the ore body but imagine those results, awesome by any other review, and that’s not your A material. The Lion Zone is exceptional. We are all excited to review the next batch of holes which should include 79-82 and our success to the West which will demonstrate that we have locked on a working strategy.”

The Lion Zone has been producing a continuous stream of excellent intersections and grades building a substantial mineralized area of extremely high-grade copper, gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

“We are preparing the up-coming winter program, with much more flexibility given the frozen ground conditions, commented Ken Williamson, VP of Exploration.

The results presented in the current Press Release are complete within the mineralized intervals, but results are still pending for the top portion of both holes reported. QAQC and data validation was performed on these portions of the holes where assays are fully integrated, and no material error were observed.

Power Nickel is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada’s next polymetallic mine.

On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [CRE: TSXV].

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

