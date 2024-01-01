Precipitate Gold discovers another new gold/copper geochemical anomaly at Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV: PRG; OTCQB: PREIF] reported surface rock sampling results from the ongoing prospecting and sampling program conducted over multiple newly identified gold-in-soil anomalies reported in recent months within its 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic.

Field crews have identified a new prospective rock and soil geochemical anomaly located within the southern portion of the Project, about 500 metres east of the copper-rich Southeast Zone. This newly discovered early-stage geochemical anomaly, dubbed Centro, has a combined soil sample + induced polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly trend measuring up to 1.4 km long and about 100 metres wide and has highlight rock samples reporting up to 2.0% copper and 2.6 g/t gold. Follow up sampling and hand trenching programs to assess the nature and extent on mineralization are planned in the near term. Highlight results from the latest work at the Centro Zone are as follows.

Centro Zone, Initial Highlights: Rock grab samples report up to 2.0% copper and up to 2.6 g/t gold collected from andesite volcanic lithologies which show variable silicification and pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization.

Cluster of three gold-in-soil anomalies , collectively covering a trend of about 1,400m long by about 100m wide; open to the northwest.

Coincident with strong resistivity high anomalies (mapping silica alteration?) and modest IP chargeability high anomalies.

Positioned between the Southeast and Jengibre South zones and part of three parallel northwest trending zones (matching the regional rock stratigraphy trend); an overall east-west distance of 2.7 km.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO stated, “Since reporting the identification of numerous new zones of elevated gold and/or base metals (copper, lead and zinc) in soil anomalies within the Juan de Herrera Project in August of last year and constructing an important new access road into the southern region of the Project, field crews have been busy ground truthing and collecting additional surface samples in and around these compelling areas. Recent follow up sampling programs conducted in recent months have not only expanded our understanding of established zones but yielded new discoveries such as the Centro and CN zones, further evidencing the Project’s ongoing prospectivity. We look forward to additional positive progress as our work continues.”

The company continues to follow up on the numerous recently announced anomalies stemming from the processing of over 8,000 soil samples previously taken at Juan de Herrera. Near term work will focus on the CN, Southeast and Centro zones, where ongoing exploration will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping and selective hand trench channel sampling.

The Juan de Herrera Project is comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining’s Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic.

Precipitate Gold is advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The company has entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Barrick Gold can earn a 70% interest in the company’s Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$22M within 10 years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study.

