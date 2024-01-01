Precipitate Gold expands Centro Zone at Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV: PRG; OTCQB: PREIF] reported follow up surface rock and hand trench sampling results from the newly identified Centro Zone within its 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic.

The company’s ongoing Juan de Herrera project exploration continues to yield positive results. At the recently identified Centro Zone follow up surface sampling has further defined the mineralized zone and reported a highlight trench result of 4.4% copper and 0.3 g/t gold over 1.8 metres, within a longer interval of 1.6% copper and 0.2 g/t gold over 5.3 metres.

Continued follow up exploration, including surface sampling programs at Centro and other priority gold-copper rich zones is ongoing. Highlight results from the latest work at the Centro Zone are as follows:

Centro Zone Highlights: Trench sampling yields 4.4% copper and 0.3 g/t gold over 1.8 metres, within broader intervals of 1.6% copper and 0.2 g/t gold over 5.3 metres and 0.4% copper and 0.2 g/t gold over 26.3 metres.

To date, a total of 113 rock grab samples collected report results ranging from nil to 2.0% copper and nil to 2.6 g/t gold from andesite volcanic lithologies which show variable silicification and pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization.

Cluster of three gold-in-soil anomalies, collectively covering a trend of about 1.2 km long by approximately 100 metres wide; open to the northwest. Coincident with strong resistivity high anomalies (mapping silica alteration?) and modest IP chargeability high anomalies.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO stated, “Our programs of ground truthing and follow up surface sampling within and around Juan de Herrera’s numerous geochemical and geophysical anomalies continues to pay dividends. The recently identified Centro Zone is quickly evolving into a priority area that in combination with the nearby Southeast Zone are two strong potential drill targets for copper with gold mineralization. Field crews are diligently following up on the new compelling sampling results at the Centro and other priority zones throughout the Project. We look forward to additional positive results as our work continues.”

The newly delineated Centro Zone is located approximately 425 metres east of the Southeast Zone where previously reported sampling reported rock grab samples* up to 13.0% copper and 0.9 g/t gold and rock trench sampling yielded 2.8% copper over 3.0 metres within 8.0m of 1.3% copper.

The Juan de Herrera Project covers approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining’s Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic. The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets.

Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling.

Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate’s Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.

Precipitate Gold Corp. is exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its Juan de Herrera project, its 100%-owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick, and its 100% owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine.

