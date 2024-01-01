Precipitate Gold exploring Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce the initiation of a multi-staged fieldwork program at its 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic. Planned exploration will focus on the Project’s numerous established and newly developing gold and base metal zones and anomalies.

The 2025 Juan de Herrera exploration program will start with foundational work, including surface sampling, geological mapping and logistical infrastructure, before transitioning to programs of high-level induced polarization (IP) ground geophysics targeting potential gold mineralization at select prospective zones, both known and emerging.

With the ongoing identification and refinement of the project’s multi-layered geophysical-geochemical-geological anomalies, this work will assist the company in rapidly evaluating and prioritizing various prospective gold and copper zones for possible future drill testing. The pace and progression of the exploration work from one zone to another will be results contingent allowing for timely dynamic changes.

Near term exploration will focus on the higher priority gold-copper zones at Southeast, Jengibre South, Ginger Ridge East and CN. Other zones such as Peak, Melchor, JT and various early-stage geochemical anomalies will also undergo additional work to evaluate their potential to warrant additional, more detailed exploration to assist in determining their merit for possible future drill testing.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO, stated, “We are excited to commence an extensive, cost effective, multi-faceted exploration program at Juan de Herrera. Over the coming months, the company’s technical team, led by Vice President Exploration Michael Moore, will conduct detailed geochemical and geophysical work over numerous existing and newly identified mineralized zones and anomalies throughout the project.

“Results from this fieldwork will improve the company’s understanding of certain prospective target areas and assist in evaluating and prioritizing potential future drill targets. We look forward to commencing this important phase of work and vectoring toward the potential discovery of VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) and epithermal style mineralization in the highly prospective Tireo Gold Camp.”

Precipitate Gold Corp. is advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD; TSX: ABX], whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the company’s Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$22M within 10 years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company’s portfolio in other favourable jurisdictions.

