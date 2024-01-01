Precipitate Gold identifies high-grade gold in new gold zones at Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV-PRG; OTCQB-PREIF] reported results from an initial follow up program of prospecting and sampling within multiple newly identified gold-in-soil anomalies within its 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic.

As previously reported, results from recent soil and rock sampling identified eight new zones of elevated gold and/or base metals (copper, lead and zinc) anomalies within the Juan de Herrera Project. As follow up, crews commenced a more detailed program of sampling and mapping within these new zones and the latest results have outlined two zones of near-term priority interest, the CN zone and the GM Zone. To date the CN zone has emerged as a top priority based on its elevated gold grades, geological affinities, and overall size.

CN Zone: Selective high grade rock grab samples (float) with very strong iron oxides (after pyrite) and silica-quartz yielded values of 73.8 g/t gold, 34.9 g/t gold, 11.7 g/t gold, and 8.7 g/t gold, with more representative outcrop grab samples yielding values ranging from 2.2 to 6.3 g/t gold.

Located within the north-central region of the Project area, rock and soil sampling has demarked an area measuring about 700 metres (north-south) by up to 300 metres (east-west), where the multi-element soil anomaly is open to the north and south. Thirteen of the 31 rock samples collected to date (float-subcrop and three outcrop) report anomalous to highly anomalous gold values, with associated pathfinder elements silver, arsenic, barium, copper, mercury, lead, antimony and zinc. The soil and rock float samples are affected by significant down slope dispersion, directed from east to west, measuring at least 200-metre displacements.

GM Zone: Seven of the 21 rock samples (float/subcrop and one outcrop) report anomalous gold values, including 4.3 g/t gold and 1.4 g/t gold, with associated pathfinder elements of arsenic, copper, selenium, lead and zinc. Located at the northern end of the Project area, rock and soil sampling has outlined an area measuring approximately 450 metres (northwest-southeast) by up to 250 metres (southwest-northeast) where the multi-element soil anomaly is open to the north and the east.

Here too, the soil and rock float samples are affected by down slope dispersion, directed from north to south, measuring at least 50-metre displacements.

Recently received analytical results from over 8,000 soil samples submitted to the lab had identified eight new zones of elevated gold and/or base metals (copper, lead and zinc) anomalies within the Juan de Herrera Project.

Field crews recently returned to these anomalous zones to conduct follow up prospecting and sampling within these areas to better determine their geological potential and to prioritize the zones for follow up work.

The company has initiated a follow up program at the CN, GM and CdN zones, where exploration work will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, infill and extension soil sampling, coarse geological mapping and where warranted, selective hand trench channel sampling.

Precipitate Gold is focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement whereby Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX; GOLD-NYSE] can earn a 70% interest in the company’s Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study.

Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company’s portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

