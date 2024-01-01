Precipitate Gold reports 83.6 g/t gold over 1.0m extending CN Zone to over 285 metres at Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV: PRG; OTCQB: PREIF] reported results of additional surface mapping and hand trench rock channel sampling, within the recently identified CN Zone at the 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic.

Follow up exploration work on the priority CN Zone area has significantly expanded the gold-enriched surface structure over a distance of 285 metres. Laboratory results from select rock grab samples and two new hand trenches within the CN Zone, T4 and T5, have yielded highly anomalous gold values up to 83.6 g/t gold and 29.0 g/t silver over 1.0 metre. The gold enriched structure remains open to the south as indicated by a sizeable on-trend multi-element soil anomaly. Follow up trenching and sampling to test for the possible continuation of the gold-enriched structure is ongoing.

Highlights from the latest work at the CN Zone are as follows.

CN Zone Highlights: To date, five hand trenches have been established and channel sampled on the gold-enriched structure, with the latest two trench results reporting as follows: Trench 5: 83.6 g/t Au, 29.0 g/t Ag over 1.0m and 0.13 g/t Au over 7.0m. Trench 4: 0.2 g/t gold, 2.1 g/t silver over 1.0m .

Previously reported CN Zone trench results returned: Trench 3: 32.2 g/t gold, 286.0 g/t silver over 5.1m, (including 38.5 g/t Au, 347.0 g/t Ag over 4.1m. Trench 2: 1.5 g/t gold, 12.6 g/t silver over 3.0m. Trench 1: 1.0 g/t gold, 8.8 g/t silver over 4.0m.

The gold enriched structure has a current verified strike length of approximately 285 metres via the five hand dug trenches (Trench 1 to Trench 5) and likely exceeds this length as indicated by on-trend gold anomalous soil samples to the south. The structure has a northwest-southeast trend and dips about 50 degrees to the northeast, with an apparent width ranging from 0.5 to 6.0 metres.

Rock grab samples collected between Trench 4 and Trench 5, a distance of 210 metres, have reported gold values ranging from 0.1 to 4.5 g/t, suggesting intervening continuity of gold mineralization and providing targets within the known structure for additional hand trenching.

The gold enriched structure is located on the east limit (up slope side) of the gold-in-soil anomaly which covers an estimated area measuring about 725 metres (north-south) by up to 300 metres (east-west). Soil samples are affected by significant down slope dispersion, directed from east to west.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO, stated, “We’re pleased that ongoing sampling at the CN Zone continues to advance and expand this newly identified gold target. The consistency of mineralization along this extensive structure, combined with multiple high-grade gold sample results speaks to the ongoing potential of this newly discovered zone as an emerging target area within an already highly prospective property package. The ability to add the CN Zone as an augment to previously identified zones throughout the project, evidences the Juan de Herrera project’s prospectivity for ongoing exploration and possible discovery. We look forward to continuing our work at the project and reporting additional results as they become available.”

The company continues to explore certain zones within the Juan de Herrera Project with near term work focused on the CN and Southeast zones, where ongoing exploration will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping and additional selective hand trench channel sampling.

The Juan de Herrera Project is comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining’s Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic.

The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling. Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate’s Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.

Precipitate Gold Corp. is advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corp. [TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD] whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the company’s Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$22M within 10 years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study.

