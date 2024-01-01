Precipitate Gold trenches 6.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metres at the Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) reported results from ongoing hand trenching and outcrop sampling, within the CN Zone at the 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project in the Dominican Republic.

Recent new hand trench sampling at the CN Zone has yielded a highlight result of 6.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. Ongoing exploration continues to refine and expand the gold-enriched structure, which now has a surface trace of an estimated 300 metres, including the offset extension of the zone to the south. Follow up sampling will continue to focus on this southern region to determine the full surface trace of the gold enriched structure. Highlight results from the latest work at the CN Zone are as follows.

CN Zone Highlights: To date, 11 hand trenches have been created and chip-channel sampled over the surface trend of the gold-enriched structure, with the latest two trench results reporting as follows: Trench 15 – 6.4 g/t gold, 6.5 g/t silver over 1.0 metre within 2.8 g/t gold over 3.8 metres. Trench 16: nil Au. Poorly exposed structure zone.

Previously reported CN Zone trench results: Trench 11: 7.2 g/t gold, 16.6 g/t silver over 1.0 metre, within 3.7 g/t gold over 3.75 metres. Trench 10: nil Au. Poorly exposed structure zone. Trench 9: 7.2 g/t gold, 5.0 g/t silver over 2.0 metres, within 3.9 g/t Au, 4.2 g/t Ag over 5.0m. Trench 8: nil Au. Poorly exposed structure zone.

Trench 7: 4.3 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (off-trend and down slope from main structure). Trench 5: 83.6 g/t gold, 29.0 g/t silver over 1.0 metres. Trench 4: 0.2 g/t gold, 2.1 g/t silver over 1.0 metres. Trench 3: 32.2 g/t gold, 286.0 g/t silver over 5.1 metres. Trench 2: 1.5 g/t gold, 12.6 g/t silver over 3.0 metres. Trench 1: 1.0 g/t gold, 8.8 g/t silver over 4.0 metres.

Hand trenches 6, 12, 13 and 14 tested off-trend rocks located down slope to the west of the main structure, which reported sub anomalous laboratory results.

Exploration has extended the surface trace of the gold-rich structure to an estimated distance of 300 metres, including the offset extension of the zone; about 30 metres west of the main structure’s surface terminus at its southern extent. The structure has a northwest-southeast trend and dips about 50 degrees to the northeast, with an apparent width ranging from 0.5 to 6.0 metres, averaging about one metre width.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO stated, “Once again we are encouraged by the latest results derived from our ongoing exploration and target delineation programs within the expanding CN Zone. Additional sampling by VP Exploration, Michael Moore and his team continues to return assay results reporting elevated grades of gold and other important pathfinder minerals, including the previously reported values from Trench 5 that returned 83.6 g/t gold and 29.0 g/t silver over 1.0 metres. We’re pleased with these latest results and intend to continue our field work over this, and other prioritized zones, as part of our ongoing objective to advance multiple targets to a drill stage.”

The company continues to explore certain zones within the Juan de Herrera Project with near term work focused on the CN, Ginger Ridge East, Southeast and Centro zones, where ongoing exploration will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping and additional selective hand trench channel sampling.

The Juan de Herrera Project is comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining’s Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province, Dominican Republic.

The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling.

Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within the Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.

Precipitate Gold is focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including the Juan de Herrera project located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining’s Romero Project, its 100%-owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick Mining, and its 100%-owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine.

